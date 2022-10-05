WhatsApp starts blocking prints on single-view photos







WhatsApp finally starts blocking screenshots on single-view photos and videos. The novelty, still available only to testers of the Beta version of the application, prevents self-destructive images from being printed by recipients, something that was released until then and did not even warn the sender that this was happening.

The novelty was identified by the WABetaInfo website, which specializes in new developments/testing in the most used messenger on the planet. According to the publication, even using third-party apps, when trying to take a screenshot or record the screen, the message “Cannot capture the screen for security reasons” (free translation) appears on the screen.

Also according to the site, Zap does not warn when someone tries to take a screenshot, despite blocking this device’s function in single-view images. Despite this, temporary messages (a function that can be activated in an application conversation) are still recordable through screenshots.





Also, it is not possible to forward or export or save the photos and videos sent to you under the single view method.





Despite the essential tweak for a tool like this, the self-destructing screenshot lock on photos and videos is still not available to everyone or immune to all external screenshot features (like other apps that do this), so the warning of ” be careful what/who you share things with” remains highly valid.

The crash of prints in single-view images was identified in WhatsApp Beta for Android in version 2.22.22.3 and should soon arrive in other versions and also in the stable version of the application. If it’s not yet available to you, it’s probably because the rollout is being done in stages.

