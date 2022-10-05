WhatsApp tests blocking screenshots on temporary photos; know | apps

🔎 5 news that will come to WhatsApp and you need to know

According to WABetaInfo, the tool will prevent the recipient of the media from taking screenshots of photos and videos that can only be opened once, but without notifying the sender of the attempted screenshots. So, if a friend tries to take a screenshot of some media sent by you, you will not be informed of it.

Also according to information from the specialized website, when the recipient tries to take the screenshot, the image will turn black, and a notification will appear on the screen informing you that it is not allowed to take screenshots because of the messenger’s security policies. In addition, the new privacy function will also have protection against third-party apps – that is, even if the recipient of the media tries to circumvent the security system using other apps, he still won’t be able to print.

The new functionality is now available for WhatsApp Beta for Android users who have the app updated to version number 2.22.22.3. If you are a beta tester and the feature is not yet available in your messenger, see if there are any updates available on the Google Play Store.

It is worth mentioning that the privacy features for single-view photos and videos remain the same. Therefore, media is never saved in the device’s gallery and cannot be exported or forwarded to other WhatsApp chats. It is also important to remember that, as the function is still in the testing phase, it is possible that it will undergo changes when it reaches the stable version of the messenger. There is no release date yet.

with information from WABetaInfo

