‘When I woke up, I couldn’t walk anymore’: Polio survivor calls for vaccination

Jenni Smith

  • Giulia Granchi
  • From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

Zuleide

Credit, Personal archive

Zuleide Verpa Degasperi was playing on the floor outside her house in Londrina, at the age of 18 months, when, after being startled by the noise of cars, she was put by her mother to take a nap.

“When I woke up, I couldn’t walk anymore,” she says, based on memories shared by her mother.

A neighbor of the family had suffered general paralysis due to poliomyelitis, and thus arose the suspicion, soon confirmed, that Zuleide had been contaminated by the same virus. The year was 1961, and the first national immunization campaign against polio was officially launched only in 1980 in Brazil.

She started treatment immediately, and when she was about three years old, she moved to an aunt’s house in São Paulo to start being monitored by a specialist doctor.

