‘When I woke up, I couldn’t walk anymore’: Polio survivor calls for vaccination

Giulia Granchi

From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

2 hours ago

Credit, Personal archive

Zuleide Verpa Degasperi was playing on the floor outside her house in Londrina, at the age of 18 months, when, after being startled by the noise of cars, she was put by her mother to take a nap.

“When I woke up, I couldn’t walk anymore,” she says, based on memories shared by her mother.

A neighbor of the family had suffered general paralysis due to poliomyelitis, and thus arose the suspicion, soon confirmed, that Zuleide had been contaminated by the same virus. The year was 1961, and the first national immunization campaign against polio was officially launched only in 1980 in Brazil.

She started treatment immediately, and when she was about three years old, she moved to an aunt’s house in São Paulo to start being monitored by a specialist doctor.

Four years later, Zuleide was able to walk on her own, but she was left with permanent sequelae of lack of strength in her left leg.

“People are unaware of the effect of the disease because they have not seen people with poliomyelitis. After the vaccine, they did not face the difficulties of a person during treatment, which is very complicated. I, for example, lived for physical therapy, swimming, and surgeries — throughout my life, I’ve had six, and I know that there are people who have had many more”, says Zuleide, who is now 63 years old.

She only wears an orthosis when she needs to take long walks. “I don’t have a major disability nowadays. What I have is a lack of strength in my left leg. I’m limping a little, but there are times when it’s difficult because I have pain and I don’t take medication because they make me sleepy. But I was very lucky to have found people who cared about me and dedicated themselves to finding the best for me.”

Zuleide has four children and has tried hard to keep their vaccination records up to date. “Mainly against polio, because I knew what it could do to their lives — the hardships during adolescence and adulthood and the terrible pain.

For parents who hesitate to vaccinate their children, Zuleide leaves a message.

“Vaccinating is essential so that these people can have a normal life in terms of professional choices and simply running and jumping. I didn’t have any of that. In my childhood, my ‘physical education class’ was inside the AACD [Associação de Assistência à Criança Deficiente]doing physical therapy and swimming.”

Brazil is at risk of a return of polio

The recommended vaccination coverage range for polio, according to Fiocruz, is 80%.

But official data from this year’s campaign, which began on August 8 and was extended until September 30, show that only 54% of children aged between one and four years – the target population of the campaign – received the booster vaccine against the disease in the last year. Brazil.

It is still possible, if you are in the recommended age group for the immunizer, to receive the vaccine at health posts throughout the year.

Often, the infection does not cause serious effects. However, in a smaller group, especially children under the age of five, the disease can result in total or partial paralysis and even lead to death.

Brazil has recorded successive drops in the polio vaccination rate since 2016 and that the pandemic has worsened the scenario: in 2021, the country recorded the worst coverage in the last 25 years, when less than 75% of babies were immunized.

According to Juarez Cunha, president of SBIm (Brazilian Society of Immunizations), one of the probable reasons for the vaccine drop is the false feeling of protection from diseases that people are unaware of and which have not seen the sequelae.

Credit, Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil photo caption, The first doses of the vaccine, with inactivated virus, are given at 2, 4 and 6 months of age by intramuscular injection.

“Polio, along with measles, was once one of the main childhood diseases in terms of sequelae and deaths, but today’s parents and guardians belong to a generation that was heavily vaccinated, and therefore, they have no experience with it. the disease”, points out Juarez Cunha.

Mônica Levi, director of SBIm, believes that fake news is also responsible for a portion of the population not having been vaccinated.

“For a mother of a baby who gets fleas behind her ear because of fake news, for example, it’s easier for her to take the risk of the disease, which she thinks won’t reach her child, than to risk an alleged very serious side effect right after vaccination. The anti-vaccine movement has become more organized post-pandemic and has been effective in causing hesitation.”

‘I didn’t think twice about immunizing my son’

Credit, Personal archive photo caption, Ledson Alexandre Sathler today, aged 70

Ledson Alexandre Sathler was two years old when he was infected with the polio virus in 1954, long before the vaccine was available in Brazil.

He was the only one in the family to get sick, but he remembers seeing other people who suffered from polio during their childhood. “A neighbor of my family also got it, but her case was more serious, the virus went to her head [atingiu o sistema nervoso].”

Ledson was left with a permanent atrophy in his right leg, a sequel caused by the virus. Despite the limitation of movement, he says that his parents always left him “at ease”, so that he could move, let him “loose”, and let him try to get up on his own if he fell. In his view, this helped him become more independent.

“When I was a kid, they made fun of me, jokes, but I never cared about that.”

In 1992, he underwent an operation to try to improve the functionality of his leg, but he ended up not having good results with the procedure and acquired an infection in the hospital. Three years later, he got an orthosis that helps him to walk to this day.

As an adult, Ledson graduated in agronomy, got married and had a son, with whom he shares the same name.

“Since he was born, he has always had his vaccine card up to date, to protect himself from polio and also from other diseases. I didn’t think twice before giving the immunization and it’s something I encourage to this day.”

He says he has family members who, despite knowing what polio has caused him and its dangerous consequences, decided not to vaccinate their children. “I think this is alienation from people who think nothing is going to happen to them, that only others will get sick.”

“These families need to think carefully, remember that many people have faced serious problems due to these diseases. If someone who is not vaccinated catches the virus, everyone’s suffering is very great.”