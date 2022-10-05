Whistle Center: Sálvio Spínola explains why the penalty for Corinthians was annulled by VAR | Corinthians

During the Premiere live broadcast, Sálvio Spínola, from Central do Apito, explained why the penalty was cleared. Gil was in an irregular position when he headed the ball that hit Jean’s arm and prompted the referee Wagner do Nascimento Magalhães to score.
Initially, the image used for the review caused doubts. At the end of the game, however, a new image showed that the lines were drawn when the ball was still at Fagner’s feet.
– At the time of Fagner’s charge, there is the construction of the offside line. He points to the location of Fagner’s strike, at the exit of the ball, the first contact, and Gil is slightly inclined. That’s why the computer graphics confirmed the Corinthians player in advance – explained the former referee.
With the tie, Corinthians went to 51 points and remains in fourth place in the Brasileirão table.
