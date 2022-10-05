Who are the billionaires who donated the most in this year’s elections

From agriculture to fashion, from the transport sector to the health sector, Brazilian billionaires from different sectors put their hands in their pockets to finance campaigns and parties in this year’s elections.

Mega-entrepreneur Rubens Ometto, owner of a fortune estimated at R$ 14.5 billion, was the one who contributed the most, as an individual — donations from companies, as we know, have been prohibited since 2016. In all, he distributed R$ 8, 7 million.

Among the beneficiaries of Ometto’s donations are the national directorate of the Republicans (R$300 thousand) and the PSD (R$200 thousand), the state directorate of the PP of Paraíba (R$150 thousand) and the candidacies of the former ministers of Jair Bolsonaro Ricardo Salles (R$50,000) and Tereza Cristina (R$100,000). Salles was elected federal deputy for São Paulo and Tereza Cristina, senator for Mato Grosso do Sul.

A shareholder in Cosan, the world’s largest sugarcane processor, and with businesses also in the infrastructure sector, Ometto also transferred R$200,000 to Tarcísio de Freitas, a Bolsonarista candidate for the government of São Paulo, and R$100,000 to Onyx Lorenzoni and Carlos Moisés, candidates for governor in Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, respectively. Also allies of the current president of the Republic, Lorenzoni is still in the race and Moisés lost the election in the first round.

Among this year’s biggest donors are the twins Alexandre and Pedro Grendene, co-founders of the shoe company that bears the family’s surname. Added together, the equity of the two reaches R$ 13.4 billion. The brothers gave R$2 million to help Bolsonaro’s re-election bid. The same amount was allocated to the candidacy of Camilo Santana, elected senator for the PT of Ceará.

The Grendene also donated R$ 1.5 million to PT Elmano de Freitas, who will be the governor of Ceará starting next year, and another R$ 1.5 million to the municipal administration of the PDT in Fortaleza. The state board of União Brasil received R$500,000 from Alexandre.

Another mega-entrepreneur who appears among the biggest donors in the 2022 elections is the founding partner of Localiza José Salim Mattar Junior, who came to join the Bolsonaro government as secretary of Privatization of the Ministry of Economy.

Mattar pulverized his contributions, which totaled R$ 3.22 million. The amount was distributed among several candidates from states in the South and Southeast regions. The largest donation (R$ 250,000) went to Paulo Martins, from the PL, candidate defeated for the Senate by Paraná.

A shareholder in Grupo Dasa, healthcare giant, Pedro de Godoy Bueno closes the list of the five biggest contributors to this year’s election campaign, at least so far. He financed dozens of candidacies, including those from indigenous people in Pará and Rondônia. In São Paulo, the businessman, whose assets are estimated at R$ 7 billion, donated R% 15 thousand to Marina Silva, elected federal deputy.