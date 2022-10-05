Who are the most powerful women in the business world, according to ‘Fortune’ | Economy

Eight Americans, one Chinese and one British make up the list of the ten most powerful women in the business world, according to a ranking released this Wednesday (5) by the magazine ‘Fortune’.

At the top of the list for the second year running, appears Karen Lynch, President of CVS Health, a US healthcare company. She is followed by Julie Sweet, president of consultancy Accenture, and Jane Fraser, CEO of Citigroup.

According to the publication, 46 women currently occupy the top of the hierarchy among the 500 largest companies in the world. In 1998, when the list was first published, there were only two.

This growth has also made women other than presidents and CEOs less likely to be on this year’s list – which includes 51 businesswomen, six of whom are newcomers to the rankings.

See who are the ten most powerful, according to the ranking:

Karen Lynch President and CEO, CVS Health (USA)

President and CEO, CVS Health (USA) Julie Sweet CEO, Accenture (USA)

CEO, Accenture (USA) Jane Fraser CEO, Citigroup (USA)

CEO, Citigroup (USA) Mary Barra CEO, General Motors (USA)

CEO, General Motors (USA) Jessica Tan Co-CEO, Ping An (China)

Co-CEO, Ping An (China) Carol Tome CEO, UPS (USA)

CEO, UPS (USA) Rosalind Brewer CEO, Walgreens Boots Alliance (USA)

CEO, Walgreens Boots Alliance (USA) Emma Walmsley CEO, GSK (UK)

CEO, GSK (UK) Gail Boudreaux President and CEO, Elevance Health (USA)

President and CEO, Elevance Health (USA) Abigail JohnsonCEO, Fidelity Investments (USA)