Who can withdraw BRL 3,900 at Caixa now in October?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

What time will we know the result of the 2022 elections?

Workers born in the month of October can now request the anniversary withdrawal from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS).

This type of withdrawal allows the annual redemption of part of the balance of the FGTS accounts. However, access to the amount is optional. Therefore, it is necessary for the worker to request the withdrawal between the first and last working day of the month of his birth.

requirements to join

To join the FGTS birthday withdrawal modality, you must:

Be over 18 years old;

Have a checking or savings account at Caixa Econômica Federal;

Have sufficient FGTS balance;

CPF in good standing with the Federal Revenue;

Being compliant with the Caixa or using the amount to pay the debt.

who is entitled

In summary, every worker who works with a formal contract can join the birthday withdrawal. Are they:

Professional athletes;

domestic servants;

Saffeiros (rural workers, who work only during the harvest period);

Urban workers;

Rural workers;

Intermittent workers;

Temporary workers;

Unemployed workers.

What amount can I withdraw on the birthday withdrawal?

The amount that can be withdrawn varies between 5% and 50% of the FGTS, depending on the balance in the account, in addition to the additional installment, which can total up to R$3,900.00 or more. The value is calculated as follows:

FGTS balance Percentage you can withdraw additional installment up to BRL 500.00 50% of the balance amount – BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,000.00 40% of the balance amount BRL 50.00 BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,000.00 30% of the balance amount BRL 150.00 BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000.00 20% of the balance amount BRL 650.00 BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000.00 15% of the balance amount BRL 1,150.00 BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000.00 10% of the balance amount BRL 1,900.00 more than BRL 20,000.00 5% of the balance amount BRL 2,900.00 Source: Caixa Econômica Federal

However, the worker who opts for the birthday withdrawal will not have the right to withdraw the full amount of the FGTS if he is fired for just cause. He will only be able to withdraw the 40% of the termination fine.

Who is winning the election for president? Real-time result

How to opt for the birthday withdrawal

The change to the birthday withdrawal is not mandatory, that is, those who do not opt ​​for this system will continue with the withdrawal withdrawal.

To choose the birthday withdrawal, the worker will have the option of accessing the FGTS app (available for Android or iOS) or the website fgts.caixa.gov.br. The choice can also be made through Caixa’s Internet Banking or at the bank’s branches.

Finally, if the worker opts for the birthday withdrawal and decides to return to the withdrawal-termination modality, the change will only come into effect after 24 months.

Image: rafastockbr/shutterstock.com