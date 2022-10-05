Who supports whom? See Lula and Bolsonaro alliances for the 2nd round

Lula and Bolsonaro dispute the second round of the presidential race in the fiercest election since 1989. (photo: Evaristo Sa/AFP and Ricardo Stuckert)

Two days after the elections, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) signed an agreement for the second round with the governors of three states in the Southeast, the region with the largest number of voters in the country. PT) won the support of the PDT with the timid endorsement of ex-minister Ciro Gomes (PDT) – who had 3% in this year’s election and announced his announcement without directly mentioning the PT – and the Cidadania party, in addition to the sign of probable support from Simone Tebet (MDB).

The PSDB, in turn, decided not to position itself in favor of Bolsonaro or Lula and released the affiliates to support whoever they want in the second round of the election.

Bolsonaro’s campaign was optimistic about the outcome of this Tuesday’s talks (4). Bolsonaro secured a platform with the managers of the country’s three largest electoral colleges. In Brasilia, he received the re-elected governors of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), and of Rio de Janeiro, Cludio Castro (PL).

In So Paulo, he gave an interview and posed next to Governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), who came in third in the first round and said he would give “unconditional support” to the president’s reelection in the second stage of the national election.

In addition, Ratinho Jr (PSD), re-elected in Paraná, stated that he maintains support for Bolsonaro and the winner in the Senate race in the state, former judge Sergio Moro, declared his vote for the president. The re-elected governor of Gois, Ronaldo Caiado (Unio Brasil), also warned allies that he must declare support for Bolsonaro.

Moro was Bolsonaro’s Minister of Justice and left the Esplanade accusing the president of trying to interfere with the Federal Police.

J Lula called Simone Tebet (MDB), who finished third in the race for the Planalto Palace with 4.2% of the votes. A meeting between the two expected for Wednesday (5). The senator’s probable support for the PT opened an internal dispute in the MDB between the closest and most refractory wings to the PT.

As Tebet has already informed allies that his decision is irreversible, emedebistas who are PT’s opponents in their regions have started to press for support to occur in a restrained and personal nature — to prevent the gesture from being read as a national alliance with the PT.

On the other hand, the group formed by MDB politicians in the Northeast and by the re-elected governor of Par, Helder Barbalho, should support Lula.

The PT member played down the electoral effect of Rodrigo Garcia’s support for Bolsonaro and said he had the support of PSD senators for his candidacy.

Lula said that he will meet next Thursday (6th) with PSD senators who will declare their support for his candidacy, despite the fact that the party’s president, Gilberto Kassab, supports Tarcsio in the dispute for the Bandeirantes Palace.

According to PT president Gleisi Hoffmann, the meeting is being organized by senators from the party, Otto Alencar and Carlos Fvaro.

When asked if she considers it possible to support Unio Brasil, Gleisi said that she spoke with the president of the acronym, Luciano Bivar, but that it is a “more difficult situation”.

“They have a more difficult situation, because their position in several states is always more right-wing, but we have a good relationship. It may be that sectors from Unio Brasil support us,” he said.

Lula also guaranteed the support of Cidadania, but not of the PSDB, which is in the same federation.

The Tucana executive decided this Tuesday to release state and affiliated directories in the second round of the presidential elections to opt for PT or Bolsonaro. In the first round, the acronym supported Tebet and took the vice on the ticket with Senator Mara Gabrilli (PSDB-SP). Mara stated that she would vote blank on the 30th.

The PSDB had the worst electoral result in its history in the first round and saw the bench in Congress, currently with 22 deputies, be reduced to 13 next year.

Party chief, Senator Tasso Jereissati (PSDB-CE) declared support for Lula. Re-elected candidate in Rio Grande do Sul against Bolsonarista Onyx Lorenzoni (PL-RS), Eduardo Leite (PSDB) said he was open to dialogue with the PT.

Correspondent in the state, reelected federal deputy Lucas Redecker (PSDB-RS), however, said he would vote for Bolsonaro.

Meanwhile, the current president plans to intensify the campaign in the Southeast to recover votes lost in relation to 2018. In the region, he won by 47.6% of the votes, against 42.6% for Lula.

This Tuesday, Bolsonaro said that he will focus 40% of the agendas on the Southeast and said he believes that the support of the governors can help him turn votes and guarantee victory in the second round.

“You can be sure that we will get more than 1 million votes [no Rio de Janeiro]. He [Castro] he had his campaign, now it will be entirely on our side. This morning I closed with Zema. Zema, I believe we get more than 3 million votes [em Minas]”, said.

Later, the president used social media to thank Zema, Castro and Garcia for their support. “Differences will always exist, but what is at stake right now is something much bigger: the future of our Brazil. It is time for us to join forces to protect the freedom and dignity of the Brazilian people and prevent the gang that attacked and almost destroyed the country from returning to power,” he wrote.

Bolsonaro also said that he is open to talking with ACM Neto (Unio Brasil), who is running in the second round of the elections for governor of Bahia against Jernimo Rodrigues (PT), who has Lula’s support. “If ACM Neto wants it, I’m ready,” he said.

The chief executive also announced that he had already spoken with the governor of Gois, Ronaldo Caiado (Unio Brasil), but did not give details of how the dialogue took place. “We should meet soon,” he stated.

In the first round, Bolsonaro supported federal deputy Vitor Hugo (PL-GO) for the Goiás government, but Caiado ended up being reelected in the first round.

Both have always had a close relationship, but they distanced themselves during the Covid-19 pandemic due to disagreements regarding the adoption of health measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

Bolsonaro also turned his speech in relation to Sergio Moro in order to attract the vote of the right that is sympathetic to Lava Jato and the fight against corruption.

The president has already called Moro a “trara” and a “liar”, but this time he said there was nothing “discrediting” to say about the former magistrate. “The past and any disagreements that may have occurred are erased,” he said.

The hard core of the PT, in turn, was frustrated with the support given by Ciro Gomes to Lula. The party already hoped that the pedestrian would not go up on the ex-president’s platform, but considered the video recorded by the ex-minister to be bad.

In it, Ciro does not even mention Lula’s name and only declares that he will follow the guidelines of his acronym, which decided to support the former president.