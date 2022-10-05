Who voted for whom in the third roça of the edition?

After a hot day in Itapecerica da Serra, the third field of “A Fazenda 2022” (RecordTV) began to be drawn. There was everything, exchanges in the stall, accusations and a lot of screaming. Alex, Tiago, Deborah and Rosiane sat on the dreaded bench in the hot seat and one of them leaves on Thursday.

However, luck could change for Alex, Tiago or Rosiane, who will take the farmer’s test on Wednesday. Who is your crowd going to? Deborah, on the other hand, is guaranteed to be in the hot seat.

power of the flame

Iran Malfitano received two powers to play the game — as he won the trial by fire. The former heartthrob of “Malhação” (TV Globo) kept one, and handed the other to André Marinho.

The singer, in turn, had to save a pawn from the stall and exchange it for a pawn from the headquarters. He traded Bárbara Borges for Deborah Albuquerque. With that, Deborah didn’t receive any votes from the house, as well as the other peons.

farmer’s indication

Vini Buttel nominated Alex Gallete for the first bench in the country: “He tries to sabotage me sometimes, he tries to undermine the friendships here, invert my lines, my reasons, like on the first day. My vote goes to Alex”, said the model.

When nominated, Alex countered: “He was prejudiced with very delicate subjects. He was xenophobic with Shay, he was sexist talking about a woman’s clothes and homophobic using a pejorative word gazelle with a person who entered this reality show assuming his sexual orientation “.

who voted for whom

Strawberry Shortcake voted for Shay;

Kerline Cardoso voted for Tiago Ramos;

Tiago Ramos voted for Shay;

Pele Milflows voted for Tiago Ramos;

Pétala Barreiros voted for Shay;

Shay voted for Tiago Ramos;

Deolane Bezerra voted for Shay;

Ruivinha de Marte voted for Tiago Ramos;

André Marinho voted for Shay;

Tati Xaqui voted for Tiago Ramos

Lucas Santos voted for Shay;

Bárbara Borges voted for Tiago Ramos;

Rosiane Pinheiro voted for Shay;

Thomaz Costa voted for Shay;

Deborah Albuquerque voted for Tiago Ramos;

Bia Miranda voted for Shay;

Alex Gallete voted for Shay;

Iran Malfitano, with the power of the flame, gave up R$ 5 thousand and voted twice for Tiago Ramos.

Bay and one remains

With Iran’s vote doubled, Tiago was the most voted in the house and pulled Deborah Albuquerque into the spotlight. For the second week, Rosiane Pinheiro was left in the remaining one and occupied the last bench in the countryside. The dancer vetoed Deborah from taking the farmer’s test.

With that, on Wednesday, Alex, Rosi and Tiago will do the farmer’s test. Who is your crowd going to? Vote in the poll:

