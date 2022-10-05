‘Why didn’t you come during the pandemic?’

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) visited, on the night of this Tuesday, 4th, the Clinical Hospital – linked to the Faculty of Medicine of University of Sao Paulo (USP). Upon arriving at the unit, the candidate for reelection was met with protest from health professionals. “Look at the cowardice, why didn’t you come in the pandemic?”, shouted the group of doctors, nurses and students gathered at the entrance.







Doctors, nurses and students protested, this Tuesday, 4, against the visit of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to Hospital das Clínicas. Photo: Lucas Kazuto / Reproduction Instagram Photo: Lucas Kazuto / Reproduction Instagram / Estadão

accompanied by his wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, the president went to the hospital to visit the two military police officers who were shot in an electoral college in São Paulo, during the first round of elections, last Sunday, 2. The agents, a man and a woman, were guarding the election. when they were hit by the bullets. The soldiers are hospitalized at Hospital das Clínicas, where they underwent surgery.

Holding up signs reading “700,000 dead” and “genocidal”, the protesters recalled the reflections left by the Covid-19 pandemic in Brazil and questioned the presence of Bolsonaro during the electoral campaign. “The HC’s indignation is necessary. This visit by those who did not deign to solidarity at the height of the pandemic is an insult. This hospital is a sacred field for the defense of life”, wrote the infectious disease physician Evaldo Stanislau. “He didn’t come here once during the pandemic and he’s using two policemen shot to keep campaigning”, commented another participant in the act, in a live broadcast made on social networks.

Tonight Bolsonaro was met with the necessary outrage at HC. An insult to this visit of those who did not deign to solidarity at the height of the pandemic. This hospital is a sacred field of defense of life. We are in opposing camps! pic.twitter.com/w78nVvzWiD — evaldostanislau (@StanislauEvaldo) October 5, 2022

Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of the president and federal deputy in the capital of São Paulo, shared images of the visit. “The president values ​​and recognizes the work of these heroes,” he wrote in a post on twitter. In the video released, it is possible to see Bolsonaro already inside the hospital, greeting another group of employees who showed support for the candidate.

President and First Lady today at Hospital das Clínicas going to visit female PM shot in the hand and abdomen and another PM with 4 shots in the back that stopped in the vest and 1 in the head. They provided security in the elections. The President values ​​and recognizes the work of these heroes. pic.twitter.com/RGD18nrR9h — Eduardo Bolsonaro 22.22 (@BolsonaroSP) October 5, 2022

