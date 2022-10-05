Why is the suitcase taken off the plane?

This is a part of the All Aboard newsletter sent today (28). In the full newsletter, just for subscribers, you can still read how airlines and airports manage to find a particular bag in the middle of a sea of ​​luggage, as well as a curation of other aviation news. Want to receive the full issue in your email every Wednesday? Click here.

Those who fly frequently must have already faced some delay due to a passenger having checked in but not boarding. When this happens, the airline has to remove the checked baggage from the plane’s hold.

It can be pretty weird for someone to arrive at the airport, check their suitcase and not go to their destination, but that happens sometimes and for different reasons.

The person may, for example, have been unwell in the departure lounge, lost at the airport or failed to arrive at the boarding gate on time. But there is a reason that is more worrying: security.

Why does it happen? Removing a passenger’s bag has a lot more behind it than ensuring they keep their luggage close by in case they can’t board. It has to do with the risks it can pose.

One of the main risks of an unattended suitcase on board is that it could contain a bomb, as happened on Pan Am Flight 103 in 1988, where a suitcase with explosives was detonated aboard a Boeing 747.

In 1992, the airline was convicted of negligence in allowing the suitcase, containing a cassette player with the explosive inside, to be transferred from another flight to 103 without proper accompaniment. The tragedy became known as The Lockerbie Bombing (Scotland) and resulted in the deaths of all 259 people on board the plane and 11 people on the ground.

Today, even with several security mechanisms, such as baggage inspection and X-ray, several countries maintain this practice to guarantee another degree of security.

It’s not rule: Baggage can travel unaccompanied in some situations. One of them is when it is shipped as cargo.

In this case, it has to undergo differentiated inspections to ensure safety. This is the procedure with all cargo that goes on planes.

The passenger’s bag that was left behind can also be relocated on another flight without the passenger’s presence. These are the cases of lost bags, in which the owners are at their destinations waiting for them to arrive as soon as possible.

In this situation, it would make no sense to prevent her from flying alone, as it was not the passenger’s fault to separate from her.

READ THE FULL CONTENT AND MORE IN THE NEWSLETTER