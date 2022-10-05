Why pedestrians suspect covid-19 in reality

The health of the pedestrians of “A Fazenda 2022” (RecordTV) is worrying the participants of the reality show. Lucas Santos even said he was suspicious that he has covid-19 and Thomaz Costa commented that “a large part of the pedestrians” have the flu.

Despite the comments, Adriane Galisteu, presenter of the program, gave her opinion on the matter. Check out!

Covid-19 on the ‘Farm’?

In a conversation with Moranguinho, Thomaz and Deolane, Lucas Santos revealed that he was suspicious that he had covid-19.

“I’m afraid of being covid… It’s worrying, it can pass on to others”, said the “Carousel” actor.

“No one here came in with [covid]there’s no way you can be”, said Deolane. Then the actor commented on why he thinks he has the disease.

“But I’m not feeling full or taste”, continued the former “Carousel” (SBT).

Deolane suggested that he should look for the show’s production to receive medical attention and the signal from Playplus, RecordTV’s streaming service, cut the cameras that showed conversation.

pedestrians with the flu

Before declaring his vote for Shay, Thomaz revealed that many pedestrians have the flu on the reality show and claimed lack of hygiene in the house.

“A point that was not mentioned here, but a good part of the people here has the flu. I believe that this is one of the reasons that can lead to the spread of a virus that can be circulating due to a lack of hygiene”, he said.

On return from the break, Adriane Galisteu said that all participants receive follow-up from health professionals.

“I want to make it clear that pedestrians are monitored daily by a medical team. Now about cleaning the headquarters, hygiene of the headquarters, it depends on them, right?”, he said.

This morning, Ruivinha de Marte also commented that many pedestrians have the flu in this edition.

The Farm 2022: Who should get rid of the roça and become the farmer of the week?

Total of 3565 wishes

Adriane Galisteu: The looks of the coolest part of ‘A Fazenda 22’

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the formation of the fields - Reproduction/Playplus

1 / 19

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the formation of the fields

Playback / Playplus

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu on a fire test night - Reproduction/Playplus

two / 19

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu on a fire test night

Playback / Playplus

A Fazenda 2022: Galisteu 'all black' in the first elimination - Reproduction/Playplus

3 / 19

A Fazenda 2022: Galisteu ‘all black’ in the first elimination

Playback / Playplus

A Fazenda 2022: Galisteu bet on jeans with a red handkerchief at the beginning of the reality show - Reproduction/Playplus

4 / 19

A Fazenda 2022: Galisteu bet on jeans with a red handkerchief at the beginning of the reality

Playback / Playplus

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu wears a hat on the show - Reproduction/Playplus

5 / 19

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu wears a hat on the show

Playback / Playplus

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu bets on a hat in the program - Reproduction/Playplus

6 / 19

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu bets on a hat in the program

Playback / Playplus

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu in animal print on the show - Reproduction/Playplus

7 / 19

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu in animal print on the show

Playback / Playplus

The Farm 2022: Galisteu bet on white boots in the look - Reproduction/Playplus

8 / 19

A Fazenda 2022: Galisteu bet on white boots in the look

Playback / Playplus

Fazenda2022: Galisteu bets on jeans to present the reality show - Reproduction/Playplus

9 / 19

A Fazenda2022: Galisteu bets on jeans to present the reality show

Playback / Playplus

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu wears a leather jacket on the show - Reproduction/Playplus

10 / 19

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu wears a leather jacket on the show

Playback / Playplus

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu bets on a hat in the program - Reproduction/Playplus

11 / 19

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu bets on a hat in the program

Playback / Playplus

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu wears a 'not-so-basic little black dress' on the show - Reproduction/Playplus

12 / 19

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu wears a ‘not-so-basic little black dress’ on the show

Playback / Playplus

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu on second elimination night - Reproduction/Playplus

13 / 19

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu on second elimination night

Playback / Playplus

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu wears a dress and boots on the show - Reproduction/Playplus

14 / 19

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu wears a dress and boots on the show

Playback / Playplus

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu on second elimination night - Reproduction/RecordTV

15 / 19

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu on second elimination night

Playback/RecordTV

A Fazenda 2022: Chapéu is Galisteu's trademark in the program - Reproduction/Playplus

16 / 19

A Fazenda 2022: Chapéu is Galisteu’s trademark in the program

Playback / Playplus

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu presenting edition - Reproduction/Playplus

17 / 19

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu presenting edition

Playback / Playplus

A Fazenda 2022: Galisteu with a casual look on the proving ground - Reproduction/Playplus

18 / 19

A Fazenda 2022: Galisteu with a casual look on the proving ground

Playback / Playplus

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu on a party night - Reproduction/Playplus

19 / 19

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu on a party night

Playback / Playplus

1 | 3

