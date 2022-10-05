Why pedestrians suspect covid-19 in reality

The health of the pedestrians of “A Fazenda 2022” (RecordTV) is worrying the participants of the reality show. Lucas Santos even said he was suspicious that he has covid-19 and Thomaz Costa commented that “a large part of the pedestrians” have the flu.

Despite the comments, Adriane Galisteu, presenter of the program, gave her opinion on the matter. Check out!

Covid-19 on the ‘Farm’?

In a conversation with Moranguinho, Thomaz and Deolane, Lucas Santos revealed that he was suspicious that he had covid-19.

“I’m afraid of being covid… It’s worrying, it can pass on to others”, said the “Carousel” actor.

“No one here came in with [covid]there’s no way you can be”, said Deolane. Then the actor commented on why he thinks he has the disease.

“But I’m not feeling full or taste”, continued the former “Carousel” (SBT).

Deolane suggested that he should look for the show’s production to receive medical attention and the signal from Playplus, RecordTV’s streaming service, cut the cameras that showed conversation.

pedestrians with the flu

Before declaring his vote for Shay, Thomaz revealed that many pedestrians have the flu on the reality show and claimed lack of hygiene in the house.

“A point that was not mentioned here, but a good part of the people here has the flu. I believe that this is one of the reasons that can lead to the spread of a virus that can be circulating due to a lack of hygiene”, he said.

On return from the break, Adriane Galisteu said that all participants receive follow-up from health professionals.

“I want to make it clear that pedestrians are monitored daily by a medical team. Now about cleaning the headquarters, hygiene of the headquarters, it depends on them, right?”, he said.

This morning, Ruivinha de Marte also commented that many pedestrians have the flu in this edition.

The Farm 2022: Who should get rid of the roça and become the farmer of the week? vote again Total of 3565 wishes

Adriane Galisteu: The looks of the coolest part of ‘A Fazenda 22’

