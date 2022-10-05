Why Zema’s support for Bolsonaro doesn’t take away Lula’s favoritism in MG, according to PT

The PT of Minas Gerais minimized the support of the re-elected governor in the state, Romeu Zema (Novo), to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) announced this Tuesday 4th. than in Lula’s (PT) proposals.

For state deputy Cristiano Silveira, state president of PT-MG, the governor’s announcement does not change the scenario that, in the first round, was favorable to Lula in the state. The former president received 48% of the votes against 43% for Bolsonaro.

“It doesn’t change anything. We already made this connection between Zema and Bolsonaro during the campaign”, declared the party leader to Capital Letter. “So much so that his candidate for the Senate, Marcelo Aro, was not even in second place. He also did not elect any federal deputy from Novo and only made two state deputies”.

Silveira contests the governor’s ability to transfer votes and uses as an example the performance of the PT in the state, which managed to elect the largest bench for the Legislative Assembly.

The objective now, according to the party leader, is to expand the advantage that Lula had over Bolsonaro in Minas: the PT member totaled 5,802,571 against Bolsonaro’s 5,239,264. For this, the former president must visit the state more than once until the date set for the second round. “We want to talk to the voters of Ciro, with those of Simone and we want to talk to leaders in the political world of Minas Gerais who may not have positioned themselves yet”.

Although unofficial, Zema’s support for Bolsonaro in the first round was made explicit to Minas Gerais voters, assesses re-elected federal deputy Rogério Correia (PT-MG). “The candidate who would officially belong to Bolsonaro, who is Carlos Viana, practically had no vote”, recalls the parliamentarian.

The Bolsonarista was the option of less than 800,000 miners, while Zema added more than 6 million votes. The name supported by Lula, former mayor Alexandre Kalil (PSD), ended the dispute with 3.8 million.

Minas, which is the second largest electoral college in the country, is seen as strategic for the national election. Since 1989, the president-elect has received the most votes in the state. The miners, recalls Silveira, do not usually follow a pattern when choosing candidates.

“Miners have a peculiar way of crossing votes”, he says, mentioning that in this election those chosen for president, governor and senator in the state were not from the same coalition. “The people of Minas understood that the best for Brazil is Lula, preferred the continuity of Zema and understood that Cleitinho [apoiado por Bolsonaro] would be the best option for the Senate.”