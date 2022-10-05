photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press – 3/3/21 Will it rain in BH? View the weather forecast for Cruzeiro vs Ituano

Cruzeiro welcomes Ituano this Wednesday (5th) in their first game after mathematically confirming the winning of the Serie B title of the Brazilian Championship. With fans getting ready to party in Mineiro and the stadium expected to be packed, concern arose due to yesterday’s storms in Belo Horizonte. It even rained hail. However, the forecast of this fourth one is favorable to the people of Cruzeiro.

According to meteorologist Ruibran dos Reis, from Climatempo, at the time of departure, scheduled to start at 9:30 pm, the rains will have stopped, as they are concentrated a little earlier in the capital.

“Rain is more likely today later in the afternoon and early evening,” Ruibran said. “The heat combined with the high humidity can organize the famous summer rains, which normally occur in isolation and in the late afternoon. Therefore, the probability of rains after 8 pm is 60%… low”, he concluded.

The news is of interest to people from Cruzeiro, who should fill the Gigante da Pampulha. 61,600 tickets were put up for sale, and the reunion between the celestial team and the fans after the title could cause Raposa to break the stadium’s paying audience record.

Atltico’s biggest record, which took Mineiro to 61,573 players in a 4-3 victory over Bragantino, on December 5th of last year. At the time, because of COVID-19 restrictions, there were no visiting fans at Gigante.

Raposa even announced that it would move visiting fans to the cabins area to expand the capacity of Cruzeiro in the stadium, in order to beat the record. On Tuesday, however, Ituano issued a note saying it was against the measure.

Rains in Minas Gerais

Until the morning of this Wednesday, 535 cities in Minas were on alert due to the possibility of flooding and intense winds of up to 100 km/h.

The Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, Tringulo Mineiro, Zona da Mata, Vale do Rio Doce, Vale do Jequitinhonha, Campo das Vertentes, West, South, Northwest, North, Southwest, Northwest are at risk of an orange storm.