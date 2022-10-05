Will Smith be nominated for an Oscar for Emancipation?

The director’s new film Antoine Fuqua arrives at Apple TV+ in December, with streaming full of expectations of nominations Oscar. However, accompanied by buzzalso comes the doubt: will the star of the production, Will Smithcan you receive another statuette?

The doubt, of course, is not necessarily due to his competitors, but because of the slap the actor gave the comedian. Chris Rock during this year’s ceremony. Smith was awarded for King Richard at the time, but after all the repercussions of the aggression, he decided to leave the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The organization, in turn, banned him from the ceremony for the next 10 years.

The answer, however, is a little more complicated than just “yes” or “no”. According to the Variety, Will Smith can be nominated and even win. However, he cannot take the stage to receive the award, nor accept it virtually. Similarly, he is also barred from promoting the film at any events organized by the Academy. If you want to do so, you will have to resort to those organized by the Actors Union (SAG) and by Golden Globe.

This limitation gives an advantage to its potential competitors, that is, Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Austin Butler (Elvis), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Hugh Jackman (The Son), but Apple TV+ is confident that by launch the controversy will have cooled, especially after Smith’s apology video.

It is also worth mentioning that Smith can be nominated not only for Best Actor for Emancipation, as he serves as the producer of the feature. That is, if the production ends up among the 10 nominees for Best Picture, Smith would also compete for that category. He would be accompanied by the other producers Jon Mone, Todd Black and Joey McFarland.

Based on a true story, Emancipation tells the story of Peter, an enslaved man who flees a cotton farm in the southern United States to join the army that fought against the end of slavery during the Civil War.

Peter became a symbol of the abolitionist struggle when a photo of his bare back, scarred by a whip, was published by independent, in 1863. The feature will show the man’s escape and how he survived the hunters who tried to take him back to the slave farm; watch the trailer:

The film hits theaters in December 2 and Apple TV+ in December 9th.

