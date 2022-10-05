Wise reduces conversion fees for reais and other currencies

THE wise announced that it has become cheaper to send money to Chile, Brazil and Mexico. The conversion cost dropped 45% for the Chilean peso and 30% for the Mexican peso, while the conversion to the real was 20% cheaper. The new values ​​are now in effect.

The change in pricing is a reflection of optimizations carried out by Wise in these countries, which impact on reducing operating costs. As Pedro Barreiro, the company’s head of Banking Partnerships and Expansion in Brazil, comments, “Focusing on our mission to make life easier for more and more people around the world who need to manage their money conveniently and cost-effectively, we pass the company’s savings directly to account holders”.

Examples of transfers



According to Wise’s statement, the currencies that had their conversion cost reduced were as follows:

Chilean Peso (ARS);

Mexican Peso (MXN);

Brazilian Real (BRL).

See below three simulations that we did on the Wise website, in a transfer from dollars to currencies:

Meet Wise

Wise is an extremely versatile and easy-to-use multi-currency account, currently supporting 55 currencies and very attractive fees.

Not only can you open a balance in 55 different currencies and quickly convert amounts between them when needed, but you can also order a debit card to spend balances and/or withdraw cash from ATMs whenever you need to. In addition, the Wise debit card can be added to Apple Pay or Google Pay, making it even easier to use.

Learn more about Wise in this article.

Comment

The new rates can be taken advantage of by Wise’s Brazilian, Chilean and Mexican customers who need to convert for international travel or send money to someone in those countries. Furthermore, any customer who wants to convert one of the currencies available in Wise’s global account to Chilean or Mexican pesos or reais can also benefit from the reduction.

Do you often use Wise for multi-currency transfers? Click here to learn more.