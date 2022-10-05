With a queue for consultations in Campo Grande, Câmara wants Victor Rocha in Health

Councilman Victor Rocha (PP) may be the new municipal secretary of health in Campo Grande. That if Mayor Adriane Lopes (Patriota) accepts the joint nomination of the councilors of the Chamber, who try to meet with the leader of the Municipal Executive to try to sensitize her about the queues for consultations. The parliamentarians signed a document with Rocha’s suggestion for the portfolio this Tuesday (4), during a session at the House.

According to the councilor, who was once Assistant Secretary of Health in 2013 and between 2015 and 2016 in Campo Grande, parliamentarians are trying to build an alternative to replace the current secretary, José Mauro, the target of criticism in the Chamber due to the situation in health posts.

If replaced, Mauro could be the second secretary to leave City Hall after Marquinhos Trad (PSD) was defeated at the polls last Sunday (2). With the former mayor in 6th place in the final results of the elections, ally Antônio Cézar Lacerda Alves, Secretary of Government and Institutional Relations, left office on Monday (3).

Health

Victor Rocha is currently on the Chamber’s Health Commission and told the Mediamax newspaper that the councilors try to articulate a meeting with the mayor with the suggestion of her name. “I was only consulted by my colleagues at the House if I would accept it, based on my experience”, she commented.

Rocha said that he is already working on an amendment to increase investment in Health in Campo Grande to 30% for 2023. “The text of the LDO [Lei de Diretrizes Orçamentárias] came with a request for application of 26.37% for the area. To avoid requests for supplementation, I want the value of 30% to be applied, that’s what I’m going to suggest”, he limited himself to discussing the health issue.

The document already has the signature of the president of the Chamber, councilor Carlão (PSB).