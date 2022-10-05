With Bolsonaro or Lula, Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and Via (VIIA3) have already won, says analyst; stocks soar – Money Times

O day was euphoric in the post-first round, with an election that surprised research institutes and showed vigor of Jair Bolsonaro and from the right.

In this way, the Ibovespa shot up 5%, the biggest daily increase since the pandemic. Covid-19. The highlights were state-owned companies, in addition to banks.

In addition to these sectors, in retail Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and Via (VIIA3) jumped 9.6% and 10.76%, respectively.

In the view of analyst Flávio Conde, from Raise Investmentsregardless of Lula or Bolsonaro win the election, these two companies “already won”.

“These sectors depend a lot on the Brazil aid. Lula and Bolsonaro will keep. It will continue with R$ 600 with Lula or Bolsonaro. Will increase? More difficult, for fiscal reasons”, he says.

He still remembers that these shares have fallen a lot and are historically worth 20% of what they were worth at most.

“There is still room for a rise”, he adds.

According to Reuters, the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) wants to announce in the next few days the payment of the 13th for female heads of family benefiting from the Brazil aid.

Lula, on the other hand, is a historic defender of social distribution programs and will carry this banner in a possible new term.

