With Mineiro full, Cruzeiro welcomes Ituano in the first game after the title

With the title of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship won “from the sofa”, Cruzeiro will enter the field this Wednesday (5/10), at 9:30 pm, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, to celebrate the feat in front of their fans. The celestial opponent will be Ituano, who promises to take advantage of Raposa’s eventual relaxation to win the duel for the 33rd round.
To achieve this feat, Cruzeiro made a change in the space traditionally used for visiting fans in the stadium (upper purple sector, left of the press area). The place will also be occupied by people from Cruzeiro, while the fans of the São Paulo club will be accommodated in cabins.
Cabulosa preliminary
Wednesday will be special in Mineiro. At the request of the celestial club, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) allowed the Cabulosas to play hours before the ball rolled for the Second Division duel, against Ituano.
The women’s Cruzeiro will face Araguari, for the third round of the classification phase of the Minas Gerais Women’s Championship. Departure is scheduled for 17:30.
How does the cruise arrive?
On the field, Cruzeiro have an important absence. Midfielder Neto Moura remains out of action due to an injury to his right ankle, suffered in the 3-0 victory over Vasco, in Mineiro. He is already undergoing treatment and has not been listed.
In midfield, the tendency is for Willian Oliveira to win one more chance among the starting line-ups. Thus, Filipe Machado should occupy a more advanced sector in the field. Already on the right wing, Jaj can be opposed in place of Leonardo Pais.
How does Ituano arrive?
The campaign accredited the team in the fight for a spot in the elite. Ituano is sixth in the table, with 47 points. The chances of access are estimated at 27.1%, according to the UFMG mathematics department.
Galo de Itu has no suspension for tonight’s match, but must have at least one change in relation to the team that beat CRB 1-0, at home, in the last round. Coach Carlos Pimentel should include midfielder Gerson Magro among the starting lineup.
CRUISE X ITUANO
cruise
Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Lo Pais (Jaj), Willian Oliveira, Filipe Machado and Matheus Bidu; Bruno Rodrigues, Luvannor and Edu.
Coach: Paulo Pezzolano.
Ituano
Jefferson; Ra Ramos, Lucas, Rafael Pereira and Roberto; Caque, Lucas Nathan (Gerson Magro), Lo Cear, Aylon and Gabriel Barros; Brenner.
Coach: Carlos Pimentel.
Reason: 33rd round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship
Place: Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte (MG)
date and time: Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 9:30 pm
referee: Marielson Alves Silva (BA)
assistants: Luanderson Lima dos Santos (BA) and Daniella Coutinho Pinto (BA)
VAR: Carlos Eduardo Nunes Braga (RJ)
transmission: TV Globo, Premiere and SporTV