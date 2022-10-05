With Mineiro full, Cruzeiro welcomes Ituano in the first game after the title

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro After securing access and title, Cruzeiro aims for a record score in Serie B

With the title of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship won “from the sofa”, Cruzeiro will enter the field this Wednesday (5/10), at 9:30 pm, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, to celebrate the feat in front of their fans. The celestial opponent will be Ituano, who promises to take advantage of Raposa’s eventual relaxation to win the duel for the 33rd round.

As has happened every season, Gigante da Pampulha will once again receive a large audience – 61,600 tickets were put on sale for the first game after the title. There is also a chance that the Novo Mineiro record will be broken. The brand belongs to rival Atltico (61,573 people).

To achieve this feat, Cruzeiro made a change in the space traditionally used for visiting fans in the stadium (upper purple sector, left of the press area). The place will also be occupied by people from Cruzeiro, while the fans of the São Paulo club will be accommodated in cabins.

“We provided a box or two for the Ituano crowd and we managed to take advantage of all the seats in Mineiro. So this is the great move for us to beat the new Mineiro’s historic record”, explained Ronaldo Fenmeno about the strategy adopted by Cruzeiro. .

Another novelty in this Wednesday’s match will be the debut of the pink uniform. The collection mentions the October Rosa campaign, to raise awareness and fight against breast cancer. The model features stars, Adidas stripes and side details in blue.

Cabulosa preliminary

Wednesday will be special in Mineiro. At the request of the celestial club, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) allowed the Cabulosas to play hours before the ball rolled for the Second Division duel, against Ituano.

The women’s Cruzeiro will face Araguari, for the third round of the classification phase of the Minas Gerais Women’s Championship. Departure is scheduled for 17:30.

How does the cruise arrive?

On the field, Cruzeiro have an important absence. Midfielder Neto Moura remains out of action due to an injury to his right ankle, suffered in the 3-0 victory over Vasco, in Mineiro. He is already undergoing treatment and has not been listed.

Midfielder Chay, with tendinitis in his right ankle, and striker Stnio, who underwent surgery on his right shoulder this Tuesday (4/10), are also not available to coach Paulo Pezzolano.

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Jaj was listed again by Pezzolano after disciplinary punishment

On the other hand, the news is due to the laps of Daniel Jnior and Jaj. The midfielder was passed over from the last squad for technical reasons, while the striker was disciplinary punishment for arriving late to training at Toca da Raposa II last week.

In midfield, the tendency is for Willian Oliveira to win one more chance among the starting line-ups. Thus, Filipe Machado should occupy a more advanced sector in the field. Already on the right wing, Jaj can be opposed in place of Leonardo Pais.

How does Ituano arrive?

The campaign accredited the team in the fight for a spot in the elite. Ituano is sixth in the table, with 47 points. The chances of access are estimated at 27.1%, according to the UFMG mathematics department.

Galo de Itu has no suspension for tonight’s match, but must have at least one change in relation to the team that beat CRB 1-0, at home, in the last round. Coach Carlos Pimentel should include midfielder Gerson Magro among the starting lineup.

CRUISE X ITUANO

cruise

Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Lo Pais (Jaj), Willian Oliveira, Filipe Machado and Matheus Bidu; Bruno Rodrigues, Luvannor and Edu.

Coach: Paulo Pezzolano.

Ituano

Jefferson; Ra Ramos, Lucas, Rafael Pereira and Roberto; Caque, Lucas Nathan (Gerson Magro), Lo Cear, Aylon and Gabriel Barros; Brenner.

Coach: Carlos Pimentel.

Reason: 33rd round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship

Place: Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

date and time: Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 9:30 pm

referee: Marielson Alves Silva (BA)

assistants: Luanderson Lima dos Santos (BA) and Daniella Coutinho Pinto (BA)

VAR: Carlos Eduardo Nunes Braga (RJ)

transmission: TV Globo, Premiere and SporTV