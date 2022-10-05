With the bride on horseback, João Bosco marries in Minas

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 18 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on With the bride on horseback, João Bosco marries in Minas 1 Views

The singer João Bosco, from the duo with Vinícius, and the riding champion and influencer Monique Moura, got married this Tuesday afternoon (4/10), in Belo Horizonte. The ceremony for 320 guests, including several famous ones, was marked by emotion, especially during the entrance of the bride, on horseback.

The godparents team included some famous ones, such as the groom’s partner, Vinícius, the singers Fabiano Menotti, from the duo with César; and George Henrique, from the duo with Rodrigo; in addition to actor Rodrigo Andrade. Munhoz, Mariano, George Henrique, Rodrigo, Fernando Zor, Cuiabano Lima, Duda Reis, Bruninho, Bárbara Evans and several other well-known names were present.

The wedding took place at Espaço Província. The bride’s entrance was among the most anticipated moments of the afternoon.

João Bosco and Monique met five years ago. Monique lives in Belo Horizonte and it is in the city that the couple will live.

