With the investigation completed, the difference between Lula and Bolsonaro stood at 6.1 million – Politica

TSE concludes counting of votes for the first round for president (photo: Reproduction/AFP)

With 100% of the polls counted, the difference between former President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is officially 6,187,159.

According to the figures released by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), the PT received 57,259,504 (48.43%) votes, while Bolsonaro, 51,072,345 (43.2%).

Compared to the figures released by the TSE on Sunday night (2/10), when the second round was announced, the difference in votes between candidates increased by 1.2 million. On Sunday, with 97.51% counted, at 9:36 pm, former President Lula had 55,116,851 (47.91%) valid votes in the first round, while President Jair Bolsonaro had 50,261,216 (43.65%). The difference between the candidates was 4,905,635.

The conclusion, however, does not change the final result, which was mathematically defined and announced by the TSE since Sunday night, the same day that voters voted in the first round of elections. The two compete in the second round, scheduled for October 30.

delays

The city of Coari, in Amazonas, which is about 450 km from the capital Manaus, had to adopt paper voting, in canvas ballot boxes, in one of its most isolated electoral sections, which delayed the counting of votes.

In all cases, manual voting was adopted due to the malfunction of the available electronic voting machines or because of logistical problems that prevented the arrival of the equipment in time. The procedure common to each election, according to the TSE.

This year, for the first time, the TSE made available on the internet all the ballot boxes printed in each electoral section. To access the image of the documents, just access the results page of the Electoral Justice, and click on the tab Data of Urn.

(With Brazil Agency)