Withdrawal of PIS RELEASED for more than 10 million who forgot values

According to data from the Federal Government, a total of 10.5 million workers have not yet withdrawn the PIS/PASEP. Currently, R$23 billion is stagnant in the beneficiaries’ bank accounts awaiting withdrawals.

The benefit in question refers to the modality called fund quotas, which even though they are already extinct, still have amounts released to be withdrawn.

It is important to note that the shares of the fund PIS/PASEP are different from the salary bonus, which was recently paid for the 2020 base year and which 500,000 workers have not yet withdrawn.

It turns out that the salary bonus is a benefit paid every year to workers who fit the rules, while quotas are paid only in a single installment to the worker.

Who can withdraw PIS/Pasep quotas?

As already mentioned, the PIS/PASEP fund quotas are being released to more than 10 million people. The group that is entitled has already exercised its function in some private initiative with a formal contract between 1970 and 1988. In addition, civil servants and military personnel may be entitled to the benefit.

Therefore, if the worker has performed his duties in the period mentioned above and has not withdrawn the PIS/PASEP fund accounts, it is possible that there are amounts available for withdrawals.

The shares of the PIS/PASEP fund come from collections from the Social Integration Program (PIS) and from the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (Pasep). In the past, benefits were deposited in a public fund and not made available through the salary bonus, as is currently the case.

For those who don’t know, the release of PIS/PASEP fund quotas is not current. It turns out that the funds have been available for withdrawals since 2019. However, Caixa Econômica Federal has already confirmed that most people who have the right have not gone to redeem the available money.

According to information from CAIXA, there are two situations that may affect the receipt of quota amounts. One of them is that most workers entitled to the benefit are already retired and do not know that they have the right to receive the amounts of the earnings.

In addition, a large part of the workers who have the right have already died. However, in this case, the heirs or dependents of the deceased family member are entitled to withdraw the fund quotas.

How to check if I have money to be withdrawn?

During the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro, through Provisional Measure 946, the PIS/Pasep fund quotas were extinguished. In this way, beneficiaries who have individual accounts with quota amounts had the amounts transferred to the FGTS.

The consultation of amounts receivable, therefore, is done through the FGTS application. The program is available in both Android and iOS versions. The worker can check whether or not he is entitled to PIS/Pasep fund quotas through the application.

The beneficiary, if he prefers, can go to a Caixa Econômica Federal branch to check if he has money available in the PIS/PASEP fund quotas.

How to withdraw PIS/Pasep fund quotas?

The withdrawal of PIS/PASEP fund quotas can be done through the FGTS application, that is, a very practical way to receive the money. Through the program, the amounts can be transferred to a personal account of the beneficiary.

The worker can also make withdrawals in kind. However, in this situation, it will depend on the value that each citizen has. This is because withdrawals can only be made in the amount of up to R$ 3 thousand in lottery, Caixa Aqui correspondents and self-service with the Citizen Card.

In addition, another option is to withdraw directly from CAIXA. However, it is worth remembering that in any of the situations it is possible to request an original document with photo identification. Withdrawals with amounts above R$ 3 thousand can only be made at Caixa branches with the presentation of an original document with photo.

In the case of heirs, the withdrawal of PIS/PASEP fund quotas can only be done at Caixa Econômica Federal branches, and it is necessary to present one of the following documents:

death certificate and declaration of a dependent entitled to a death pension issued by the INSS;

death certificate and the certificate or declaration of a dependent entitled to a death pension;

through a court order designating the beneficiaries to the withdrawal;

through the public deed of inventory.