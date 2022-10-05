Without citing Lula, Ciro says he accompanies PDT in support of PT in the 2nd round | Ceará

The former governor of Ceará Ciro Gomes (PDT) announced this Tuesday (4) support for the candidacy of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the second round of the elections for the Presidency of the Republic.

Ciro Gomes avoided mentioning Lula’s name, stating that he “follows the party’s decision”. The announcement was made less than an hour after the PDT declared its support for Lula in a unanimous decision by the national directorate of the acronym.

“I regret that Brazilian democracy has narrowed to such an extent that Brazilians are left with two options that, in my view, are unsatisfactory,” he said. “Contrary to the violent campaign of which I was a victim, I have never been absent or will be absent from the fight for Brazil. I have always positioned myself and I will position myself in the defense of the country against power projects that have led the country to this serious and threatening situation.”

Ciro also says that “under the circumstances”, support for Lula was the “last way out”.

Despite citing a worsening in the “democratic path”, Ciro says he does not believe that democracy is at risk in these elections, but ponders what he classifies as “absolute failure in our democracy to build an environment of opportunities that faces the most massive social crisis and that humiliates the overwhelming majority of our people”.

‘I will not accept any position’

Ciro also said that he expresses his support without asking for a position in return. “I advance that I do not apply for and will not accept any position in any future government. I want to be free alongside society, especially the youth, fighting for profound transformations, such as those we proposed during the campaign,” he said.

“I address the Brazilian people: rest assured that, as I have always done, I will closely monitor the day to day of the government that will take over in January. Just as I will continue to study and present ideas for our country”, concluded Ciro Gomes.

The PDT candidate was the fourth most voted candidate in the first round of the 2022 elections, with 3,599,287 votes, equivalent to 3.04% of valid votes.

Lula and Jair Bolsonaro obtained, respectively, 48.43% and 43.20% of the valid votes. The two will contest the second round of the election on October 30.