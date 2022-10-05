woman loses BRL 5,000 in scam at RJ hospital

The wife of a patient admitted to a hospital in São Gonçalo, in Rio de Janeiro, lost BRL 5,000 after falling into a scam involving information about her husband’s health. Shortly after he suffered a bicycle accident and was hospitalized, the scammers contacted her to ask for money, with the justification of helping her husband’s treatment.

The victim, Graziela Pereira da Conceição, says she never imagined that she could be the victim of a coup involving a matter as serious as her husband’s hospitalization and that she felt, above all, “powerless” in the face of the situation.

“I’m emotionally very shaken. Because when you come across your husband, your friend, your partner in a situation like that, you don’t think twice about helping him. What’s the money worth?”, she said, to “Fala Brazil”, by SBT.

The coup occurred when the husband was taken to a private hospital in São Gonçalo, Rio de Janeiro, after suffering a bicycle accident. The scammers’ first step was to call his cell phone, which was in a room, asking for the contact of a family member. Then it was Graziela who got the call.

“I got a call saying that my husband had leukemia. Then I got desperate again and asked the man what I could do about it, to save my husband’s life. He said I should do a pix transfer in the amount of R$ 4,900 for him to continue the treatment and said that if I took too long, he could die”, she said.

Graziela said that, at first, she did not suspect that she was being the victim of a coup. She only suspected something was wrong when the scammers contacted her again, asking for more money. They wanted another R$ 3 thousand.

“They got in touch to say that the more accurate exams had accused something even worse. He has to take these two ampoules worth R$1,500 each. That’s when I thought there was something wrong. He gave me this I snapped and I said: ‘this is a fraud'”.

After realizing that she had been the victim of a scam, Graziela registered the case at the police station. As the scammers had complete patient information, such as cell phone number and room number, police are investigating the participation of hospital staff, whose name has not been revealed.

O UOL contacted the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro, who reported that the case was registered at the 81st DP (Itaipu) as embezzlement. “Diligences are in progress in search of information to identify the author of the crime and clarify the facts,” the agency said in a statement.

Graziela says she will also file a lawsuit against the hospital.

“They called my husband to provide clarification, saying that they were going to transfer the case to the legal department, as in the other times, because this would not have been the first or second time that this had happened”.

O UOL sought several contacts from Unimed Leste Fluminense, responsible for the hospital where the case occurred, but so far, there has been no response to the questions.