Woman thinks she’s dating Johnny Depp and loses BRL 208,000 in scam

“It wasn’t love, it was a trap.” The warning sung by the Molejo group since 1996 is gaining more and more meaning in Brazil. A 61-year-old woman believed she was dating actor Johnny Depp and lost BRL 208,400 in a scam.

According to columnist Rogério Gentile, from UOL, the retiree began exchanging messages with the scammer in 2020 for a fake profile of the actor on Instagram. The resident of Osasco, in São Paulo, believed that the “famous” needed financial help and transferred amounts of BRL 15,000, BRL 40,400 and BRL 153,000 between November 30, 2020 and December 7, 2020. same year.

The person who noticed the scam was the pensioner’s son, who questioned the transfers. After what happened, she filed a lawsuit against Banco do Brasil alleging that the institution allowed the scammer to open a fraudulent account. The text of the lawsuit says that the deposits would have been made into the account of his “Brazilian friend of the lawyer”.

In the lawsuit, the woman reported that the conversations evolved from day-to-day matters to “a sad story that he needed money to pay convictions in cases in which he was involved”. At the time, Johnny Depp was responding to a lawsuit on domestic violence, brought by his ex-wife, Amber Heard, of which he was acquitted in June this year.

The lawyer responsible for the case reported that the scammer made promises to take the pensioner to live with him in the United States. Believing in the “oaths of love”, she claimed to have had plastic surgery and sold a car and a house to help the man posing as Depp.

In court, the São Paulo said that “there was clear negligence on the part of the bank”, in addition to “lack of maintenance and inspection”. However, the judge Clarissa Alves, responsible for the case, rejected the accusations of the retiree, who will be able to appeal.

In defense, BB cited that the woman made the transfers “by her own free will” and that “the damage was not caused by the bank, but due to events beyond its power”.