Woman thought she was dating Johnny Depp and loses BRL 208,000; he understands

A 61-year-old pensioner was the victim of a virtual scam known as catfishing and thought she was dating American actor Johnny Depp. She revealed that she started a conversation in October 2020, with a profile that she believed was of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, on a social network. The story was published by columnist Rogério Gentile, from uol.

The woman whose identity was not revealed is a resident of Osasco, in the interior of São Paulo, and in her testimony to the Court, she revealed that initially the conversations were about everyday facts. However, the scammer posing as Johnny Depp began to tell “a sad story that he needed money for the payment of convictions in cases in which he was involved (referring to the Judgment against Amber Heard )”.

Throughout the fraudulent romance, the woman made deposits totaling BRL 208,000 to the scammer. The amount was paid into a Banco do Brasil account in the name of a third party, who would be a Brazilian friend of Johnny Depp’s lawyer.

According to Uol, the retiree sold cars, a house and underwent plastic surgery imagining that she would live with the actor in Los Angeles, in the United States.

The scam was discovered by the pensioner’s son who questioned the bank transactions carried out.

In addition to filing a complaint with the police, who are investigating the case, the woman also filed a lawsuit against Banco do Brasil claiming that the financial institution allowed a scammer to open a fraudulent account. However, the charge was rejected by the judge responsible.