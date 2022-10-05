World Bank reviews Brazil’s GDP growth this year

By the end of 2022, Brazil’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to grow by 2.5%, according to the latest estimates released by the world Bank. The previous projection was at 1.5%. For 2023, the institution maintained its forecast of an increase in the economy at 0.8%, as a result of the federal government’s policy.

Estimates for Brazil’s GDP are more in line with government forecasts. At the end of September, the Economic Policy Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy raised GDP growth from 2% to 2.7% in 2022.

For 2023, projections differ. The Union’s General Budget forecasts a growth of 2.5% in Brazil’s GDP, while World Bank estimates show a smaller expansion. The new estimates were released after a meeting between the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. The meetings take place next week, October 10-16, in Washington.

According to the report, social spending and investments (public works and purchase of equipment) are central elements to boost growth in Latin America in the post-covid scenario. Fiscal balance, however, must be sought. The extra spending must be financed through new taxes, tax reform and measures to improve public spending.

Read also: “The economy belies the pessimists”, report published in Issue 116 of Revista Oeste