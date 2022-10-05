World Bank revises upward growth expectations for the Brazilian economy in 2022 – News

The World Bank raised from 1.5% to 2.5% the high estimate for the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) — sum of all goods and services produced — from Brazil to 2022. The data, released this Tuesday (4), also predict growth of 0.8% and 1.8% in the national economy in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

The new estimate is in line with recent revisions presented by the Ministry of Economy and fur BC (Central Bank). Both the government and the monetary authority began to predict a 2.7% increase in national wealth accumulated this year, in relation to the result of 2021.

The World Bank report analyzes that expected growth rates for the Latin America and Caribbean region have been steadily increasing since Januaryin contrast to falls in the rest of the world.

“Latin America and the Caribbean are, therefore, closing the gap at a time when global estimates tend to fall as a result of the war in Ukraine,” says the document, which indicates damage caused by inflation in all countries in the region.





The World Bank also states that the increase in commodity prices (raw materials with international quotations) benefited the economy of large regional exporters, such as Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru. However, the institution estimates that the “tail winds” will become unfavorable.

“Commodity prices should fall 10% next year,” he says. “These developments, together with the conflict in Ukraine, are depressing the G7 economies and, combined with the continuing recession in China due to the Covid-19 lockdowns, are expected to reduce exports,” the report added.

The institution also notes the increase in political uncertainty in some countries. “All this suggests a reduction in growth rates in 2023 to 1.6% from the 3% estimated for 2022”, highlights the World Bank.





Poverty

In the World Bank’s view, the estimated growth rates “are low and insufficient to really reduce poverty or influence prosperity” in the countries that make up the Latin American and Caribbean region. The authority regrets the performance similar to that recorded in the decade before the pandemic.

“The rates suggest, if not a growth trap, at least the continuity of a mediocre performance. This, in turn, indicates the need to face long-standing challenges in terms of infrastructure, education and technological and managerial innovation”, evaluates the institution.

On the other hand, the World Bank asserts that the region appears reasonably resilient in the face of overlapping challenges. “Debt burdens are rising with global lending rates, but lower dollar exposure from borrowing in the region and a stronger reserve position have meant that international ratings remain relatively stable,” the report says.



