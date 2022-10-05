Worlds 2022: Entry Stage Qualified Teams Defined | lol

The four entry-stage teams qualified for the group stage of Worlds 2022, the League of Legends World Championship, are defined. The European Fnatic, the South Korean DRX, the North American Evil Geniuses (EG) and the Chinese Royal Never Give Up (RNG) are the teams that triumphed, among 12 participants, in the entry stage and that won the right to continue in the tournament.

Evil Geniuses players after winning the entry stage that qualified for the Worlds 2022 group stage — Photo: Chris Betancourt/Riot Games

Played in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, the entry stage began with the 12 teams divided into two groups with six members each. In the first match, they faced each other in best-of-a-match series (md1). The 1st places in each group advanced directly to the group stage. The 3rd and 4th places faced each other in md5 series so that the winner would face, in a new md5 confrontation, the 2nd place in the opposite bracket.

In Group A, in which the Brazilian LOUD was a part, Fnatic had four wins and one defeat and went to the group stage as the leader.

LOUD, with three wins and two losses and after a defeat in the tiebreaker game to EG, lost to the Japanese DetonatioN FocusMe (DFM) in the first series md5 by 3 to 1. In the confrontation of DFM against RNG, the Chinese team won 3-1.

In Group B, DRX had the best campaign, with victories in the five matches they played, and went to the group stage as the leader. In the 3rd and 4th place duel, the European MAD Lions defeated the Vietnamese Saigon Buffalo by 3 to 1. In the second confrontation md5, however, the Europeans lost a lot to EG, with an imposing and convincing 3 to 0 of the North Americans. . The Brazilian Gabriel “Turtle” is part of the technical committee of EG.

The four teams qualified from the entry stage join the 12 teams that were already guaranteed in the group stage.

In the group stage, which will be played from Friday, October 7, the teams will face the opponents of their groups in md1 series, in two rounds. The top 2 from each of the four groups will advance to the playoffs. The group stage will be hosted at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden, New York, United States.

Fnatic joined Group A; EG, for Group B; XRD, for Group C; and RNG, for Group D.

Check out the group stage brackets: