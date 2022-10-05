Worlds 2022: LOUD has 2nd best performance among emerging | lol

LOUD had the second best campaign among teams from emerging regions at Worlds 2022, the League of Legends World Championship, whose entry phase ended this Tuesday, having been played by 12 teams in Mexico City. The group stage will begin on Friday, October 7, in New York, United States.

+ Worlds 2022: qualifying teams from the entry stage are defined

1 of 1 LOUD team salutes fans at Worlds 2022 — Photo: Ingrid Muhlenbrock/Riot Games LOUD team salutes fans at Worlds 2022 — Photo: Ingrid Muhlenbrock/Riot Games

In what can be considered the best campaign of a Brazilian representative in LoL World Cups since the creation of the entry phase, in 2017, LOUD managed three wins and two defeats, lost the tiebreaker game for 2nd place and fell in the first of the series in best of five matches (md5) for the Japanese DetonatioN FocusMe (DFM), the team that, having reached the second match md5, had the best performance among the emerging regions.

DFM, like LOUD, ended the first part of the entry stage with three wins and two losses and also lost the tiebreaker to EG in Group A.

In the confrontation between LOUD and DFM, the representative of Japan prevailed, with a comeback victory by 3 to 1.

Latin American Isurus Gaming had a win and four losses in Group B of the entry stage, which places them as the third best team among the emerging regions.

The Chiefs (Oceania), in Group A, and Istanbul Wildcats (Turkey), in Group B, lost the five games they played and left Worlds 2022 as the worst in the championship and also among the emerging regions.

Emerging region teams # Team Region Campaign 1st DetonationN FocusMe Japan 3 wins and 2 losses, loss in tiebreaker, win in 1st md5 and lose in 2nd md5 2nd LOUD Brazil 3 wins and 2 losses, loss in tiebreaker and loss in 1st md5 3rd isurus Latin America 1 win and 4 losses 4th/5th chiefs Oceania 5 losses 4th/5th Istanbul Wildcats Turkey 5 losses

Vietnam and the Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macao and Southeast Asia) are also considered emerging regions, but they have two spots in the LoL Worlds, one in the entry stage and another in the group stage, due to their good record in previous international championships of these two scenarios.

Teams from those regions that started Worlds 2022 in the entry stage also failed to qualify for the group stage, as did teams from regions with only one spot.

In Group A, Beyond Gaming (Taiwan) had two wins and three losses and was in 5th place, below LOUD and DFM. In Group B, Saigon Buffalo (Vietnam) got the 4th place with two wins and three defeats, but lost to the European MAD Lions by 3 to 1 in the first series md5 – the same stage in which LOUD stopped.

With the entry stage closed, only teams from the main regions of the competitive LoL scene (North America, China, South Korea and Europe) made it to the group stage: the European Fnatic, the South Korean DRX, the North American Evil Geniuses (EG) and the Chinese Royal Never Give Up (RNG).

The four teams qualified from the entry stage join the 12 teams that were already guaranteed in the group stage.

In the group stage, which will be played from Friday, the teams will face the opponents of their groups in md1 series, in two rounds. The top 2 from each of the four groups will advance to the playoffs. The group stage will be hosted at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden, New York.