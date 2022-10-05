Xavi detonates refereeing after Barcelona’s defeat to Inter Milan | Champions League

THE Barcelona’s 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan this Tuesday generated a revolt in Xavi Hernández that he has rarely had in his career. After the Champions League match, the coach of the Catalan team raged against the referee of Slovenian Slavko Vincic.

“We felt it was a great injustice. I feel this way, it’s the truth. I can’t hide. I’m outraged. It is a great injustice”, said Xavi.

Barça’s revolt is with two moves in the second half. The first of them was the disallowed goal by Pedri, in the 21st minute. After checking the VAR, the referee indicated a touch on the arm of Ansu Fati. In the end, the Catalan team asked for a penalty for a possible touch on Dumfries’ arm inside the area, but referee Slavko Vincic did not go to the monitor to review the bid.

– I believe that the referee should come here, speak, give explanations. He is an important figure in this sport. And he leaves and nothing happens. Let him come here and explain, because we don’t understand. The word is: outrage,” Xavi said.

The defeat leaves Barcelona in a difficult situation in Group C. With three points after three matches, Barça are third in the group. Bayern Munich have a 100% record and are the leader with nine points. Inter Milan have six points in second. On Wednesday, the 12th, the Catalan team welcomes the Italians at Camp Nou.