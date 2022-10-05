Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro are launched on the global market with a focus on performance and cameras

After several rumors and leaks, Xiaomi has globally announced its new line of flagship phones: Xiaomi 12T. It consists of the standard model and the Xiaomi 12T Pro variant that has a 200 megapixel sensor, being the second device on the market to arrive with the feature, after the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.

















In design, the Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro are very similar, with the differences being limited to the internal hardware.

On the screen, both have a 6.67-inch CrystalRes AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution (2,712 x 1,220 pixels), 20:9 aspect ratio, 446 PPI density, 120 Hz refresh rate, support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, in addition to fingerprint reader under the screen and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The differences start with the processors. The Xiaomi 12T is powered by MediaTek’s 5nm Dimensity 8100 Ultra chipset with eight cores, promising a 28% and 30% performance boost on the CPU and GPU respectively.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro will be the first Xiaomi global model to feature the 4nm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform with eight cores, 1 to 3.2 GHz, 3 to 2.75 GHz and 4 to 1.8 GHz, with Adreno 730 GPU and 8 GB or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB internal storage.

In the photographic set, there are significant differences between the two. The Xiaomi 12T has a triple module on the rear with a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM6 main sensor, another 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle Samsung S5K4H7 and a 2-megapixel macro. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 20-megapixel Sony IMX596 front sensor.

However, the big star of the family is the Xiaomi 12T, which marks the debut of a 200-megapixel sensor in a cell phone from the Chinese manufacturer. It uses the Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor with 1/1.22” and 0.64 µm pixels along with the company’s own Surge C1 image signal processor (ISP).

It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and another 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, there’s the same 20-megapixel front sensor as the standard model.

For power, both models have a 5,000 mAh battery unit with support for 120W charging, with the charger and cable being included in the package.

In connectivity, both have 5G, dual SIM, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and NFC. On the operating system, the phones come standard with Android 12 under the MIUI 13 interface and Xiaomi promises 3 major Android updates and 4 years of security packages.

Technical Specifications – Xiaomi 12T

6.7-inch CrystalRes AMOLED display with 1.5k resolution

Display with hole and 120 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 Ultra Platform

Mali-G610 GPU

8 GB of RAM

128 GB of internal storage

20 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: 108 MP main sensor 8 MP ultra wide-angle sensor 2 MP macro sensor

5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging

5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6E and NFC

Android 12 under the MIUI 13 interface

Technical Specifications – Xiaomi 12T Pro

6.7-inch CrystalRes AMOLED display with 1.5k resolution

Display with hole and 120 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform

Adreno 730 GPU

8 GB GB of RAM

128 GB of internal storage

20 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: 200 MP main sensor 8 MP ultra wide-angle sensor 2 MP macro sensor

5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging

5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6E and NFC

Android 12 under the MIUI 13 interface

price and availability





The Xiaomi 12T range was announced on the global market and has black, silver and blue color options. Check the official prices below: Xiaomi 12T 8GB + 128GB – €599 (~R$3,050) Xiaomi 12T Pro 8GB + 128GB – €749 (~R$3,800)

