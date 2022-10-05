Yes, there is a personal loan with rates starting at 1.89% per month

Estimated reading time: two minutes

There are more and more financial institutions that offer personal credit in an unbureaucratic way and over the internet. Sim is a fintech of Grupo Santander, which offers loans in a 100% digital way, with rates starting at 1.89% per month.

How to get a loan at Sim?

To have access to one of the loans that Sim offers, it is necessary, first of all, to register on the platform, as follows:

Access Sim’s website or app (available for Android and iOS);

Insert the CPF number to proceed with the registration;

Check the available loan options and select which one you want to simulate;

After selecting the type of loan desired, it is possible to adjust the loan limit, select the number of installments and consult the rates – it is possible to improve conditions by including family support or opting for payment by debit to the Santander account;

Send some personal data, photos of documents, take a selfie and digitally sign the contract;

Ready, just wait for the final analysis of the proposal.

What types of loans does Sim offer?

Fintech works with several products, including:

FGTS anticipation

Those who opt for the anniversary withdrawal modality of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) can choose this credit option, with rates starting at 1.69% per month. In this type of credit, it is possible to contract even if the name is dirty. The amount, after approval, falls into the account within 24 hours.

Loan for MEI

Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIS) also have a credit modality at Sim. No need to justify how the contracted amount will be spent, nor need to send company documents, interest rates are up to 1.82% when using the car as collateral.

Personal loan

Sim also offers an unsecured personal loan, with a limit of up to BRL 30,000, with rates starting at 2.83% per month, and you can start paying in up to 45 days and up to 36 installments.

Image: Jair Ferreira Belaface / Shutterstock.com