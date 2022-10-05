“You can forget”; Fla does not accept to pay R$ 750 thousand and leaves Leila Pereira ‘in good spirits’ at Palmeiras to sign a striker from Europe

O Flamengo returns to the field on Wednesday night (5), where he will face Internacional, for the Brazilian Championship. It will be a great test for Dorival Júnior’s team, which has been preparing for the finals of Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores da América. The flamengo commander goes with full force to this great confrontation before the gauchos.

Behind the scenes, Flamengo leaders already want to resolve some situations. The first of them is already underway with the renewals of Filipe Luís and David Luiz for another year. Ribas and Diego Alves are leaving. One-off reinforcements will also arrive for 2023 and some priorities have been defined.

A goalkeeper heads the list and Rossi, from Boca Juniors, matters. A midfielder who plays more centrally as well and names are studied. For the attack, who is discarded is the attacker Paulinho, by Bayer Leverkusen. Much has been said that Mengão could enter the “fight” with Palmeiras and Atlético for the 22-year-old, but Rubro-Negro rules out that chance.

The athlete is considered “expensive”, since he receives above BRL 750 thousand per month and an auction will be held as soon as he leaves the German club, that is, whoever pays the most, wins. Flamengo, even knowing that rival Palmeiras is looking to sign him, will not enter this dispute because they understand that the athlete is not essential today. Thus, Fla fans can forget about this alternative and the president Leila Pereira, from the São Paulo club, has an open path to close the deal with the Brazilian. It is worth remembering that Galo is also looking to have the young ex-Vasco in his squad.

Michael, who is unhappy at Al Hilal, may return if the Brazilian manages to convince the Arabs to lend him. The sprinter, despite being loved there, did not like the drastic change in culture and will do everything to play in Brazilian football again in 2023. If business goes ahead, Flamengo will certainly seek to repatriate him.