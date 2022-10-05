Young man who shot students claims he was a victim of bullying and had a family member’s gun

A 15-year-old teenager shot three students inside the classroom on the morning of this Wednesday, 5, in Sobral. The weapon used is registered in the name of a relative of the youth and is listed as CAC (Collector, Shooter, Hunter). According to the teenager’s testimony, the attack would have been premeditated after he was a victim of bullying. He is suspected of a criminal act analogous to attempted murder.

The attack took place at Professor Carmosina Ferreira Gomes High School, located in the Sumaré neighborhood.

According to the press office of Santa Casa de Sobral, the three victims were taken to the hospital after the incident. Two teenagers had head injuries. One of them is in serious condition, intubated, and the other is in stable condition. The third student was shot in the leg and is still undergoing medical evaluation.







All students attend the 1st year of high school. THE PEOPLE contacted the school’s director, Jorge Célio, who said he was being heard by the police.

The Secretary of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS) said in a statement that the incident is still under investigation by the Civil Police.

Governor of Ceará

On social media, the governor of Ceará, Izolda Cela, regretted what happened and said that she will determine a quick response from the police forces, especially regarding the origin of the weapon used in the crime.

