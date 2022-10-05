Young People With Debt Can’t Afford College

Maria Kauana Souza Cabral, 25, lives with her mother in São Paulo. When she started college in marketing and advertising, on a partial scholarship, she did not imagine that she would go through a financial crisis that interrupted her studies and even affected her health.

“The value of the monthly fee was increasing and my salary, which did not reach R$ 2,000 at the time, was insufficient. I couldn’t pay anymore”, he says. The marketing and advertising student found herself unable to continue studying and ended up dropping out of the course.

What’s happening? Maria Kauana is part of a worrying statistic. The number of young people up to 25 years old who have a dirty name grew 66.17% in 12 months, according to data from Serasa obtained by the UOL.

She lost income and her mother became unemployed: With covid-19, Maria Kauana had a decrease in the workload at work and, consequently, in income. Her mother, a maid, was out of work. The young woman then accumulated unpaid credit card bills, in addition to debts she had with college.

“With the increase in the cost of living and the overload of debts, I developed burnout syndrome. It was a very complicated period”, he says.

After the most critical phase and with the decline of covid-19 cases, Maria managed to organize herself, increase her income, and negotiate the credit card debt balance, through the Serasa app.

“As for college, I had difficulties and had to sign a contract in person. In short, everything was more bureaucratic”, he declares.

After the scare, the young woman emphasizes the importance of financial planning, with the creation of an emergency reserve, when possible.

Accumulation of personal expenses: Lorrani Helena Souza, 22, from Guarulhos (SP) says that unemployment took her chance to pay off her card debts. “I was unemployed and couldn’t pay the bill, so my name went to Serasa”, she says. With the low score, Lorrani had the card blocked, which directly affected his routine.

He only managed to get back on his feet after about a year — and a new job. She says the first thing she did was pay off what she owed, getting a discount.

With the recovery of credit, the young woman, who works as a saleswoman at an outlet, intends to invest in the future and plan herself better financially, so that the situation does not happen again.

Why are young people in debt? Patrícia Camillo, a postgraduate in finance at Insper and a specialist at Serasa, states that the main causes of the accumulation of debts are telephone and communications bills, followed by credit cards.

But there are also cases of late college tuition, a drop in income due to the reduced workload with the pandemic, and an increase in living costs.

Are trying to solve the problems: But the quest to clear their name is also on the rise. In August of this year, there were 72.47% more young people seeking agreements to regain credit in the market, compared to the same month in 2021. In all, 540,100 young people, under 25 years old, used Serasa Limpa Nome to make deals in August. The number represents 21.4% of the total number of people who used the platform, second only to the population between 30 and 40 years old (30.3%).

According to Serasa, the monthly salary range of young people who sought renegotiation is between R$1,000 and R$2,000.

“The concern about the future and the lack of access to credit are the reasons that lead young people to get out of debt”, he explains.

Debts compromise dreams: Camillo says that debt can compromise dreams common to young people, such as buying a car or finishing college, for example. Also, people with dirty names can’t get credit, which affects the entire market.

“The growth of debtors reduces the supply of credit and increases the criteria, even for people who pay without difficulties”, he says.

“Brazilians, in general, want to sleep with a clear conscience. But the ideal is always to consult their debts, so they don’t get out of control and become a snowball”, he says.