Yudi declares vote for Bolsonaro, is persecuted by haters and receives support from the first lady

Recently, Yudi Tamashiro, 30, declared his vote for candidate and current president Jair Bolsonaro in the second round. However, the post caused the actor to suffer accusations and attacks by left-wing haters.

In a video shared on Instagram, Yudi made it clear that he did not position himself as a way to gain an advantage on the networks. Because the result was quite the opposite. Watch below:







“Yesterday, I had 4 million followers, today I have 3 million and 900 and it doesn’t stop falling more and I knew this would happen”, Yudi vents during the video.

“But there was something bothering me because I know my values ​​and I know what I believe in. I know who put me here. I know how to recognize my life without Christ and in Christ, with the values ​​of Christ and without the values ​​of Christ for complete.”





The actor also highlighted one of the offenses, which brought the memory of his father’s death by Covid-19: “This is cowardice. I don’t need to remember that my father passed away by Covid. I remember every day, but I also remember that had great doctors taking care of my father.”

In the end, Yudi justifies his support for Bolsonaro by the president’s defense of Christian values. “I know my family before Christ and after Christ and a speech of picanha and beer won’t buy my values”, he concluded, referring to the terms used by the candidate Lula on the platform.





Left-directed attacks on personalities who declared votes for Bolsonaro were a constant during this year’s electoral race. Neymar and Gusttavo Lima also suffered from this type of persecution.

Still, the former host of the Good Morning & Company He is not alone in his political stance. In the comments, artists such as Patrícia Abravanel, Karina Bacchi and Ivo Meirelles sympathized with the situation.

In addition, the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, reposted the video of Yudi on the profile that she also maintains on Instagram, accompanied by a biblical verse:





She then wished strength and courage to the actor, whom she referred to as “brother in Christ”. In response, Yudi commented: “We are together on this mission”.

The interaction seems to have paid off. The actor not only recovered the numbers lost on the network, but has already reached the figure of 4.3 million followers until the closing of this article.



Below, check out 7 curiosities about the electronic voting machine:



