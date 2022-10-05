Zelensky celebrates advances, says expulsion of Russians is a matter of time

posted on 10/05/2022 03:55



BM-21 Grad rocket launcher, created by the Soviet Union, fires on Russian positions in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine’s second largest city – (credit: Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP)

More than 5,000 hours of fighting have passed in Ukraine, and Russia’s military defeats have put pressure on President Vladimir Putin at home, under heavy criticism from the defense establishment itself. Even Kremlin allies express distrust over the results of the invasion of the former Soviet republic. Former cosmonaut, TV presenter and pro-Russia propagandist Vladimir Solovyov warned that “there will be no good news in the near future”, citing the regions of Kherson (southwest) and Luhansk (east), where Ukrainian forces have made advances. in the last few hours. “The enemy took reservists prepared for combat, and they have an advantage in terms of troops and intelligence,” he commented, via the Telegram app.

For his part, Vitaly Votanovsky, a lieutenant colonel in the Russian Air Force, told the Moscow Times that “Putin created circumstances” that prevent victory at the front. “He has destroyed our country’s military mobilization resources with his own hands, and now this idiot has got himself into a war against everyone,” he said.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky announced “rapid and powerful” advances by his troops in the south and assured that dozens of localities had been liberated from Russian rule in that region and in the east. “Dozens of towns were liberated this week alone” in the four regions annexed by Russia last week, he added, referring to Zaporizhzhia and Kherson (southeast) and Luhansk and Donetsk (east). A military map released by the Russian Ministry of Defense in its daily briefing shows a major pullback of Russian forces north of Kherson.

Zelensky enumerated the retaken cities in the Kherson region: Liubymivka, Khreshchenivka, Zolota Balka, Biliaiivka, Ukraiinka, Velyka, Mala Oleksandrivka and Davydiv Brid. “Our warriors don’t stop. It’s only a matter of time before the invaders are expelled from our lands”, he said. He also thanked President Joe Biden for his “continued military support” after Washington announced a further $625 million in military aid to Kiev. The package includes the shipment of four new Himars missile launchers.

A video posted on social media yesterday raised concerns about a possible Russian attack with tactical nuclear weapons. In the images, a locomotive transports equipment belonging to the 12th Main Directorate of the Ministry of Defense — responsible for managing the atomic arsenal.





Panic

Faced with the Ukrainian counteroffensive and the retaking of territories in southern Ukraine, Russian occupation authorities urged the military “not to give in to panic.” Vladimir Saldo, the Moscow-appointed governor of Kherson, conceded an “advance” by Kiev’s troops, mentioning the loss of control of the city of Dudchany. On Telegram, Russian channel Rybar, which monitors Russian movements, announced that Ukrainians are making progress in Arkhangelske and Dudchany and are seeking to “cut off supplies to Russian groups that are on the right bank of the Dnieper River”.

A professor of comparative politics at the Kiev-Mohyla National University, Olexiy Haran told the Courier that Putin’s offensive has been criticized even by politicians considered radical in Moscow. “There are fissures in the Russian political system, but they are not very visible. What is very evident is the criticism of the army commanders and the Ministry of Defense. Putin thinks he can still win in Ukraine. Therefore, these critics have defended more mobilizations and the use of nuclear weapons”, he commented.

Haran believes that Russia’s main mistakes were underestimating Ukraine. “The Russian military never understood the former Soviet republic. They imagined that Ukraine would collapse. The Moscow authorities do not understand that democracy is stronger than authoritarianism. Ukrainians do not only fight in defense of territorial integrity and independence. They fight for freedom.” The scholar warned that if Putin launches a tactical nuclear strike against Ukraine, he will commit political suicide.

According to Anton Suslov — an expert at the School of Political Analysis (naUKMA) in Kiev — regardless of the statements made by Russian officials, the financial sanctions imposed by the West against Moscow have consequences. “Along with the mobilization of the male population, economic problems in Russia, military failures and growing social grievances, sanctions are causing dissatisfaction among Russian elites. They are increasingly feeling the effects of unprovoked large-scale war.” , he told the Post.

Suslov said members of the Russian elite have admitted to Ukraine’s intelligence services that they are interested in cooperating with Kiev authorities to persuade Putin to stop the war. “For Putin and for Russian society, the stakes are so high that it’s hard to imagine them being ready for peace under Ukraine’s conditions.”









Relief

Kharkiv resident Glib Mazepa, 35, told the Post that the situation in Ukraine’s second largest city has improved. The last recorded Russian attack took place at midnight on Monday. “An Uragan rocket landed on our block. The building had been intact until then. In the last bombings, the Russians targeted critical infrastructure, such as a power plant. Last week, we went 23 hours without power,” he said.

Mazepa, a postdoctoral fellow in biology, believes Russia faces a military collapse. “It started with the extremely rapid fall of the Kharkiv front, which turned into the Luhansk front. The latest developments in Kherson are very encouraging.” He sees it as symptomatic that TV shows known for advertising the Kremlin have since last week discussed failure at the front.

credit: personal archive

“The Russians have overestimated their own military forces. Not only is Russia’s army corrupt, its munitions and armaments are worse compared to those in the West. Also, the Kremlin’s military doctrine is outdated. Russia only sends its soldiers to died in the battle. President Vladimir Putin did not believe in a union of Western powers, he did not count on the fact that other countries would denounce the war. I see that the Russians worked against themselves and against Moscow’s national interest.”

Olexiy Haran, professor of comparative politics at Kiev-Mohyla National University





Anton Suslov, specialist at the School of Political Analysis (naUKMA) in Kiev

(photo: Personal archive)





“Russia’s key problem is structural. The corrupt authoritarian regime cannot be efficient as a state. Putin has created a highly centralized system: while he runs military units as if they were companies, commanders are prevented from making quick tactical decisions. Also, Russian authorities cannot explain the aims of this war to Russian soldiers. So they don’t understand what they are fighting for and are unmotivated. A significant part of Russian military units are unprofessional.”

IAEA chief goes to Kiev and Moscow

The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, will visit Kiev and Moscow this week to discuss the implementation of a protection zone around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, according to a statement released yesterday. Grossi “will continue with consultations” to establish this provision as soon as possible, the IAEA said, without specifying on which days the displacements will take place. The Zaporizhzhia plant is the largest in Europe and has been in the hands of Russian troops since early March, but it is not far from the demarcation line that separates Kiev-held from Moscow-occupied territories.