Zema will take the stage with Bolsonaro in campaign acts

Zema and Bolsonaro sealed an electoral union this Tuesday (4), in Brasilia (photo: Adriano Machado/Reuters/Folhapress)

The support of the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the second round of the national election, confirmed this Tuesday (4/10), will not be restricted to public declaration of vote and demonstrations. endorsement points. In Zema’s political articulation core and in the Minas Gerais PL directory, the speech is unison: the re-elected governor will participate in public acts in favor of Bolsonaro in the state.” The governor declared effective support for the president. It is not a facade support. he will participate in public events with the president, I’m sure of that. We even imagine that the president will already be on campaign (in Minas) this week”, he said, State of Minesthe elected vice-governor of Minas, Mateus Simes, also affiliated with Novo.

Simes attended the meeting in Brasília (DF) that served to formalize Zema’s support for Bolsonaro. In the first round, the Minas Gerais governor supported the presidential candidacy of Felipe d’Avila, from Novo; in parallel, the president supported Carlos Viana (PL) for governor. Even formally walking with Viana, Bolsonaro avoided criticizing Zema and signaled wanting the support of the Minas Gerais governor in the second round.

According to Igor Eto, Secretary of State for the Government of Minas Gerais and political coordinator of Zema’s campaign, the ally will be involved in the campaign of the President of the Republic.

“I can’t imagine why not take the stage. The governor will be next to the president talking to the people of Minas Gerais about the legacy of the federal government over the last four years and also the importance of staying together in the next four years “, he stated.

PL expects Zema in the campaign

Re-elected state deputy and record holder of votes in the race for the Legislative Assembly, state deputy Bruno Engler (PL), chosen by 637,412 Minas voters, one of Bolsonaro’s main allies in Minas. In this report, he guaranteed that the articulation between Novo and the liberals involves the real entry of Zema in the president’s search for reelection.

“It is not merely a declaration of vote. What is being sewn is that it reinforces our platform in Minas Gerais”, he reinforced.

Today, when justifying the choice for Bolsonaro, Zema reinforced the position contrary to the PT, of presidential candidate Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, who took over during the electoral period in Minas. “I have always talked with President Bolsonaro. We know that, in many things, we converge, and in others, we do not. But it is a moment when Brazil needs to move forward. I believe much more in President Bolsonaro’s proposal than in the opponent’s proposal. “, said.

President and allies trust the turnaround in Minas

In the first round of the presidential election, Bolsonaro lost to Lula in Minas by 48.29% to 43.6%. In Brazil, the defeat was with similar percentages: 48.43% to 43.2%. Among the president’s allies, there is confidence in a turning point in the national scenario from Minas Gerais.

Earlier, in the federal capital, Bolsonaro adopted a similar discourse. “Zema enjoys great credibility given his administration. This support, in my opinion, is decisive. In Minas Gerais, we are going to make a good difference to our opponents,” he pointed out.

The president even organizes trips to the state. According to him, his campaign should pass through Minas three times in this second round – one of the agendas will take place on the 12th, at a religious event with the apostle Valdemiro Santiago, leader of the World Church of the Power of God.

“I had a candidate in Minas (Carlos Viana). I didn’t make a massive campaign for him, because I had sympathy with Zema. I talked to him about it. my lives that talked about my candidate, said that Zema made good government in Minas”, reinforced Bolsonaro, still celebrating the union with the re-elected governor.

During today’s meeting, Bolsonaro spoke about plans to bring together governors in Minas who have declared their support for him. The president managed, for example, the shipments of Cludio Castro (PL), re-elected in Rio de Janeiro, and Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), defeated in So Paulo.

Support from bolsonaristas in the Assembly boosts alliance

Yesterday, when the talks on the Zema-Bolsonaro alliance advanced, the president claimed the support of state deputies elected by the PL. As of February next year, the party will have the largest bench in the Legislative Assembly, with nine representatives – the same number as the PSD. ahead of them, only the PT, which had 12 victories.

Bruno Engler projected liberals walking alongside the governor. “We are going to walk with him and be the base of the government in the Assembly to make a second term better than the first”, he guaranteed.

“He is being our partner now, at the time of the election, and we will not forget”, he amended.

The union with the PL’s nine deputies will help Zema’s political core to get off the ground the idea of ​​having 40 to 50 state deputies in the government’s allied base. In this gesture, there were obstacles in the relationship with the Assembly – the current president of the Legislative, Agostinho Patrus (PSD), was even accused by the governor of “sabotage”.

One of the points of conflict lies in the resistance on the part of parliamentarians to agendas such as joining the Fiscal Recovery Regime (RRF), seen by the government as a way to refinance the billion-dollar debt to the Union. For members of the opposition and representatives of the civil service, the plan will generate losses to public servants and disinvestment in social areas.

“We expect to work closer to the Assembly, in general”, projected Igor Eto. “We have agendas to approve that involve amendments to the constitution. For that, 48 votes are needed. We are working with sufficient margin to approve these agendas safely and firmly”, he continued, citing, as an example, the desire of Palcio Tiradentes to make the privatization of the Minas Gerais Economic Development Company (Codemig).