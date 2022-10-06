10 reasons not to swap your old iPhone for the iPhone 14 | Cell

The iPhone 14 was one of the most anticipated cell phones of 2022. The expectation generated in the public around the company’s devices is repeated year after year. This time, four models were presented: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Despite the big fanfare over the ads, Apple hasn’t brought any super changes from the previous generation. This has made owners of older iPhones in doubt whether or not it is worth switching to the latest model from the apple.

The most basic version of the iPhone 13’s successor arrives in Brazil for a starting price of R$ 7,599. This figure can be even higher if the consumer opts for superior internal storage or even wants the Pro version. Next, the TechTudo lists ten reasons why you shouldn’t migrate to the latest Apple device.

The last major aesthetic change to iPhones was made in 2017. The company’s 10th-anniversary smartphone launch model, the iPhone X, ditched the classic Home button and large bezels on the screen to sport a bezel that covers most of the front. of the device. Since then, the look of iPhones has stagnated. The rear even changes a little from generation to generation, but the details are very subtle.

The iPhone 13, for example, is practically identical to the iPhone 14. The position of the cameras, the design of the edges and even the size of the notch are aesthetic details that remain almost unchanged. It is worth mentioning that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have gained a new pill-shaped screen cutout, but the rest of the housing looks like a “copy and paste” of the company’s last two generations.

2. Similar iOS experience

The update for iOS 16 was released to the public after the launch of the iPhone 14. The latest version of the company’s mobile operating system has new customizations on the lock screen and more options in focus mode. Optimized notifications and new live activities tab are also part of the package. Still, the new operating system did not bring as many innovations as iOS 15, released in 2021. In addition, iPhone 8 and later models will receive the update – that is, it is not necessary to have the iPhone 14 to enjoy most of the new features.

Some features of the new iOS are unique to the iPhone 14, such as Camera Action Mode, Satellite Emergency functionality, and Fall Detection. Although they are interesting implementations, they alone do not justify the switch for those who have a slightly older iPhone, as the general experience of use will be practically the same.

As expected, the new iPhone 14 hit the market at a high price. The most economical version of the generation with 128 GB of storage costs R$ 7,599. The news that Apple brought in the new generation are not so great as to justify the upgrade, especially for owners of smartphones of the company’s last two generations.

Those who have the iPhone 12, for example, already have features such as Ceramic Shild protection, 5G internet support and Face ID, which recognizes the user even with a mask. iPhone 13 owners also have Cinema Mode, in addition to the A15 Bionic chip – the same as the iPhone 14.

4. 5G is still not that popular

With the debut of pure 5G internet in several Brazilian capitals this year, the new technology that promises very high speeds has entered the radar of many consumers. But the new connection pattern must be observed with some caution. That’s because 5G is still not something that common in Brazil. Even in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Brasília, the coverage area of ​​the new network is quite limited.

It’s great to know you have a device ready for the connection of the future. But, considering that 5G will still need a few years of walking to become popular here, it is a feature that, by itself, still does not justify the switch to the iPhone 14 – especially if the user lives in a city far from the big ones. urban centers.

The iPhone 14 offers a minimum of 128GB of storage. Having a good space is something important, especially nowadays when photos, videos and music are increasingly heavy. Purchasing an iPhone 14 just for the extra storage may not make sense for many users. The explanation for this is the existence of iCloud.

Apple’s cloud storage service offers plans starting at R$3.50, with packages ranging from 50 GB to 1 TB of space. So the user doesn’t have to be stuck with what the older iPhone natively supports. If the demand for space is because of apps and games, the story gets a little complicated. Still, photos and videos can be synchronized with the cloud allowing the user to free up memory on their smartphone.

Since the iPhone 12, Apple debuted MagSafe, technology that allows devices to connect to the device through magnetism. The function opens up a wide range of possibilities for using the smartphone with accessories. If the user has an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, he will enjoy the same feature of the recently launched, 14. If the cell phone is a little older, the consumer will not be at much disadvantage either. That’s because the more classic generations continue to have thousands of options for cases and other accessories.

Every year Apple improves its smartphone camera suite. On the iPhone 14, the lens got bigger and, according to the manufacturer, the sensor gained a 38% improvement in low-light capture in photos and videos, compared to the last generation brother. Leaving the technical specifications aside, an average user who has a slightly older iPhone will still have a model capable of taking excellent photos.

In the company’s new wave of announcements, the only models that had a bigger leap in camera performance were the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. These versions gained a 48 MP main sensor, against the 12 MP of the others.

8. Old iPhones still perform well

High numbers in benchmark tests are eye-popping. It turns out that, at the end of the day, what is usually worth more is the practical user experience on a day-to-day basis. In this regard, Apple’s older models also leave nothing to be desired. Only the Pro versions of the iPhone 14 received an improved chip, the A16 Bionic. The rest were equipped with the same processor as the last generation.

The answer that explains why old iPhones behave so well even after a few years of life is the work that Apple does between the hardware and software of the devices. The combination of powerful chips with an optimized system (and that needs less resources to work) is responsible for maintaining this good performance.

9. Can you change the battery

Batteries are components that will deteriorate one day and there is no escaping it. It is normal that after a year and a half of use, the cell phone can no longer last as long in the socket as before. While there are ways to make your iPhone battery last longer, wear and tear is inevitable.

With the iPhone 14, Apple promises “the best battery” in an iPhone. It turns out that the initial model of the product costs R$ 7,599, while replacing the battery of an old iPhone at an authorized technical assistance company costs an average of R$ 500, according to the official website. So, you can extend the life of your old iPhone without having to replace it.

10. You can wait for the iPhone 15

If you are a user who intends to stay with the same device for a few years, it makes sense to “hold” your old iPhone and prepare for the launch of the iPhone 15 next year. Although there are still few rumors about Apple’s future release, it is expected that it will bring more important changes to the hardware and software set.

In this scenario, when the iPhone 15 is released, the user will have two options: switch from the old model to the new one or buy the iPhone 14 at a reduced price. It is worth remembering that the iPhone 13 arrived in the Brazilian market for R$ 7,599 on the market. After the launch of the iPhone 14, the model can be found for R$ 4,899 in online retail.

