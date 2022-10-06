11 countries of the Organization of American States try to expel the representative of Venezuela in the entity appointed by Guaidó | World

The presence of a person appointed by Venezuela’s opposition leader, Juan Guaidó, as Venezuela’s representative at the Organization of American States (OAS) is being questioned by 11 countries that make up the entity.

The secretary general, Luis Almagro, spoke about this articulation this Wednesday (5). There is a meeting of OAS member countries in Lima, Peru.

Nicolás Maduro was reelected in 2018. The opposition, however, did not recognize that vote as legitimate. In January 2019, when Maduro was sworn in for a second term, National Assembly leader Juan Guaidó proclaimed himself president, as he would be next in line for succession.

Several countries and organizations (including the OAS) have recognized Guaidó as the Venezuelan president.

The Venezuelan chair was assumed by Gustavo Tarre, an envoy of Guaidó.

Self-proclaimed president Juan Guaidó calls on the Venezuelan people to take to the streets

Countries that want Guaidó’s representative to leave

The countries that question the presence of the delegate appointed by Guaidó are the following:

Mexico

Bolivia

Bahamas

Barbados

Belize

antigua and barbuda

dominica

Grenade

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Trinidad and Tobago

The representatives of these nations want to revoke the acceptance of the permanent representative in the OAS “designated by the National Assembly of Venezuela in January 2019” (Guaidó is the president of the National Assembly).

In order to get this removal proposal voted on, 23 of the 34 active OAS members need to support the vote request.

Tarre, Guaidó’s representative, did not travel to Lima to represent Venezuela at this OAS assembly. Guaidó’s office regretted that the issue of the credential meant that Venezuela’s humanitarian and human rights crisis was not discussed.

The text also asks to consider that Venezuela “ceased to be a member of the Organization of American States on April 27, 2019”. That day, the deadline for Venezuela to formalize its departure from the OAS, notified by the government of Nicolás Maduro two years earlier, expired.

Almagro denied that the process of withdrawing Venezuela from the OAS has been completed. He argues that Venezuela could not have left the entity because the country owes money to the OAS. “To leave the Organization it is not necessary to spend just two years, but they have to be up to date with all their obligations,” he said.