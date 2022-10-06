15-year-old student uses CAC gun to shoot 3 at school

posted on 10/05/2022 14:49 / updated on 10/05/2022 14:49



(credit: peaceful)

A 15-year-old teenager shot this Wednesday (10/5) against three colleagues in the classroom where he studies, at the Carmosina Ferreira Gomes State School, in the Sumaré neighborhood, in Sobral (CE). The wounded were taken to Santa Casa de Sobral. It is the third firearm attack this semester alone in schools in the Northeast.

According to the local Santa Casa, two people were shot in the head. One of them is intubated and the other, whose shot grazed him, is stable and has been released. The third victim, who was shot in the leg, is being evaluated by the hospital’s traumatology team.

The shooter studies in the 1st year of high school and, according to police reports, he was bullied by his classmates. He took the gun hidden in his school uniform and appeared normal, as he had his backpack and books.

School security did not notice the revolver, which was fired at students around 10 am today. According to the commander of the special group of the Military Police of Ceará (Raio), “Raio’s teams promptly managed to detain the student at his residence, with the pistol used in the crime”.

Seized by the authorities, the weapon used in the crime belongs to a CAC (Collector, Sports Shooter and Hunter). The State Public Security Secretariat (SSP-CE) has not yet revealed the identity of the owner, but suspicions fall on a family member.

“The Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense informs that a 15-year-old teenager, suspected of an infraction similar to the crime of attempted murder in a state school, was apprehended with a firearm registered in the name of a CAC (collector, sports shooter and hunter), who would be a relative of the young man”, disclosed the organ, in a note.

official actions

The Secretary of Education of Ceará (Seduc), through the Regional Coordination for the Development of Education 6 (Crede), which works in the school’s region, said it had taken measures in relation to the police and the assistance of victims. And the Secretary of Education, Eliana Estrela, went to Sobral to closely monitor the situation.

The state governor, Izolda Cela (non-party), lamented the situation. “I determined a quick response from our security forces, including on the origin of the weapon used in the crime,” she said.

“The State Department of Education is also providing the necessary support to the school community and families. We continue in prayer for the full recovery of our students”, said the folder in a note, through social networks.