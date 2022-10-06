1984 Del Rey-Length Python Captured After Invading Farm and Swallowing Pig

A python invaded a fruit-producing farm in Nakhon Si Thammarat province, Thailand, where it chased and devoured a 20 kg pig. The snake is approximately 4.5 meters long — the equivalent of a 1984 Del Rey.

As described in a video shared on YouTube, the reptile was eventually spotted among the grass by a local farmer. The animal had a huge swelling in the stomach region. Watch below:





As the recording shows, a team specialized in handling large reptiles was called in to rescue and relocate the python.

In a statement reported by Yahoo Australia, the man responsible for finding the snake said it was close to the cage where the pig lived.





“We also have chickens here, but he seems to have a big appetite and has gone for the bigger animals,” he said. “I was afraid he would eat the kids next, so I ran away and called for help.”



Worth the click: Equidna causes mystery after destroying hotel room and leaving R$ 18,000 in losses

Panic prompted families living in the region to carry out a child count. “Fortunately, none of them are missing”, celebrated the farmer.





Five rescuers were needed to rescue the animal, which, despite having resisted and slipped into a nearby pond, was captured.

With the success of the operation, the python will be returned to the wild in an area far from the population.



Another big python devoured a wild bird perched on a clothesline. Check out!



