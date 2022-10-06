2.23m French giant impresses in US debut | nba

Young Frenchman Victor Wembanyama stole the show in his US debut. Owner of an impressive 2.23m tall, the pivot represented the French team Metropolitans 92 against the G-League Ignite, in Las Vegas, at age 18 and scored 37 points, seven three-pointers and five blocks.

Victor Wembanyama gives a beautiful touch to Scott Henderson — Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In terms of reference, only once in NBA history has a player hit seven threes and blocked five in the same game: Danny Green in 2014. Wembanyama is one of the top prospects for the 2023 Major League Draft class. world basketball.

Technically, the Frenchman shows quality in the most different fundamentals. Despite his height, he is a great pitcher. He also works very well in the lane and defends with a lot of quality.

– It was a huge experience. I want to do it again and we will do it in two days and then for the rest of my life – highlighted Victor about playing in the United States.

Despite the excellent performance of the French forward, the Metropolitans 92 lost to the G-League Ignite by 122 x 115, largely because on the other side they also had a very targeted prospect for the next NBA selection: Scott Henderson, who scored 28 points. and eight rebounds.

– One thing we are sure of is that the next two first picks of the next NBA draft are guaranteed 😅 – wrote Nicolas Batum while watching the match between Ignite and the Metropolitans.