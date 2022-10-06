4 ways to make a Pix in under 1 minute

Launched in 2020 by the Central Bank, Pix allows you to instantly transfer money to other people at any time of the day.

However, many users have doubts about the tool. In this sense, it is important to know that it is first necessary to choose the type of transaction. There are even 4 ways to make a Pix in less than 1 minute. Check it out below.

1. Pix Key

One of the ways to make a Pix (perhaps the most used) is to inform the key of the destination account. This key can be the CPF, phone number, email or random key chosen by the recipient.

2. Bank details

If you choose not to use the key, it is possible to use the bank details (bank, branch number and account) and personal details (full name and CPF) of the person who will receive the payment by Pix, as is done with TEDs and DOCs transactions .

3. QR Code

Another way to make transfers through Pix is ​​by scanning a QR Code. In it, you can include the recipient’s payment details and also the amount to be paid.

In this way, the person reads the QR code with the cell phone camera and completes the operation through the app.

4. Pix copy and paste

Finally, we have the “Pix copy and paste” function, which makes it even easier to pay using the QR Code. With it, the QR Code is sent to someone in the form of a link or code to make the payment.

So, with “Pix copy and paste”, you can read a QR Code that is on your own cell phone, like a print, and not just on someone’s screen.

