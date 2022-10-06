48 cm tall cat enters Guinness World Records as tallest in the world | pets

Fenrir, a savannah cat, won the title of largest living domestic cat by Guinness World Records. Fenrir measures exactly 47.83 centimeters, registered on January 29, 2021. Guinness recognition came on September 30.

According to information from Guinness, the cat belongs to William John Powers, from the city of Farmington Hills, Michigan, in the United States. Fenrir is an F2 savannah, recognized by the International Cat Association as a domestic breed.

A savannah cat is the result of a cross between a domestic cat and a serval, a wild feline native to Africa. F2 means he is from a second generation offspring with a serval grandparent.

According to Guinness, this cross became popular among breeders in the 1990s, and in 2001, Savannahs were accepted as a new breed.

Fenrir’s grandfather is a serval named Kongo and was a tall wildcat who passed this trait on to his descendants. According to Guinness, despite being from a wild feline lineage, Fenrir is still an exceptionally tall cat for the breed, standing about 2.5 centimeters taller than average-sized Savannah cats.

At just two years and ten months old, Fenrir can still surpass the height of his brother, Arcturus, who died in 2017. Arcturus joined Guinness in 2016, when he won the title of tallest domestic cat.

“I kept a growth chart of both cats, and Fen was very close to Arc throughout his childhood,” Will said.

Will, who has had several felines over the years, adopted Fenrir when he was just 12 weeks old.

“Arcturus died in a tragic house fire five years ago, shortly after he won the title,” said Will. “Her parents Dream and Myst were no longer able to conceive kittens. But two years later, she got pregnant unexpectedly,” he said.

“Two males were born in the litter, Fenrir and Corvus, both full brothers of Arcturus. I adopted both kittens.”

Will is a doctor and has an office in Michigan. He says Fenrir and his other cats are an important part of his office experience. According to him, Fenrir works as a therapy cat on Tuesdays, to calm patients and help them feel at ease.

“He roams around the office getting people’s pets, napping on exam room tables and begging for treats,” Will said.