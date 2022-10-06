5 Best Santander Credit Cards

Not sure which card to order? Check out, in this post, the 5 best credit cards from Santander bank!

Santander is one of the most traditional banks in the world and has been present in Brazil since 1982, so its credit card catalog is vast. To help you choose the ideal one, we have listed the 5 best ones. Check out!

1 – Santander Unlimited Card

Unlimited is a Santander bank credit card ideal for those looking for a high limit, its flag can be Mastercard or Visa. Its main differential is the possibility of acquiring up to 7 additional cards for free.

The card also has free access to Loungekey Visa VIP lounges at airports throughout Brazil, the possibility of exchanging points for trips in the Santander Esfera program, discounts at partner stores and exemption from corkage in restaurants, among other benefits.

Its annuity is 12 installments of R$ 107.50, revolving interest of a maximum of 9.90% per month and invoice installments with interest of up to 4.99% per month.

2 – Decolar Santander Visa Infinite Card

The Decolar Visa Infinite is a credit card aimed at those who travel frequently. Its differential is the 20 thousand points given to the customer at the time of joining.

The card also offers discounts at partner stores, travel assistance, VIP lounges at airports and airline tickets at exclusive prices, among other benefits.

Its annuity is 4 installments of R$ 287.50, revolving interest of a maximum of 9.90% am and invoice installments with interest of up to 4.99% am

3 – Decolar Santander Visa Platinum Card

Like the Decola Visa Infinite, this is also a credit card aimed at people who travel frequently and are looking for exclusive prices on airline tickets.

The card also offers the Decolar Passport program, 10,000 points at the time of joining, travel assistance and discounts at partner stores, among other benefits.

Its annuity is 4 installments of R$ 138.00, revolving interest of a maximum of 9.90% am and invoice installments with interest of up to 4.99% am

4 – Santander SX

The SX is a Santander credit card ideal for those looking for a basic card, its main advantage is the 50% discount at the Esfera store.

The card also has international coverage, an additional card with no annual fee and discounts at partner stores, among other benefits.

5 – Santander Elite Platinum

The Elite Platinum is a Santander credit card aimed at those looking for exclusive benefits, such as the Cabin Upgrade.

The card also offers 1.5 points per dollar spent on the sphere program, credit card insurance, travel assistance and up to 5 annual fee-free bonuses.

Its annuity is 12x of 46.50, revolving interest of a maximum of 9.90% am and invoice installments with interest of up to 4.99% am

