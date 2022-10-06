5 thousand scholarships are being offered by iFood

Estimated reading time: two minutes

What time will we know the result of the 2022 elections?

iFood is offering 5 thousand scholarships for programming courses, focused on people who are in a situation of social vulnerability. In this partnership with DIO (technology courses platform), these opportunities are for Bootcamp Java Beginners.

The technology course is seeking to create new programmers for the job market for free. It has 86 hours of content on basic knowledge of Java, one of the main programming languages. See what modules are offered in the course:

Starting to Program in Java;

Mastering Java;

Introduction to Spring Framework;

Strengthening your Professional Career;

Software Development Principles.

How do I apply for scholarships?

Entries must be made on the Potência Tech website by October 23rd. If you are over 18 and interested in technology, please apply with a focus on underrepresented and low-income groups. The course must be completed by November 27 for the certificate to be issued.

It is important to remember that, after completing the course, you will have access to Talent Match, DIO’s platform. The program connects professionals and companies to fill vacancies in the technology area, to facilitate the achievement of a job that makes use of Bootcamp Java Beginners.

How does iFood work?

iFood is an online delivery service, in which the customer orders a meal without leaving home using an application. If you want to be part of the platform, go to the website to register. The app is free and is already part of the lives of many Brazilians (available for Android and iOS).

Who is winning the election for president? Real-time result

Currently, iFood, for restaurants and for the customer, has become one of the most innovative brands on the market and is the absolute leader in online food delivery. The brand was created in 2011 and reached record numbers in a short time. In 2016, he already had more than 1 million orders per month, which today exceed 8 million.

Image: Sidney de Almeida/shutterstock.com