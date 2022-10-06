5G in Brazil: 5 more capitals will receive a new network starting tomorrow (6); see the list

Recently, 5G arrived in some neighborhoods of São Paulo and, starting tomorrow, the network will also be available in 5 more capitals gradually. The list was released yesterday (4) by Anatel, which authorized the activation of the 5G signal in cities in northern Brazil after a meeting with Gaispi, the group that takes care of the activation of 3.5 GHz 5G in Brazil.

Activation of 5G will start in capital cities from October 6, where 195 5G signal stations will be activated and distributed as follows:

57 in Belém (PA);

18 in Macapá (AP);

84 in Manaus (AM);

21 in Porto Velho (RO);

15 in Rio Branco (AC).

All the capitals mentioned above will have access to the so-called Pure 5G of 3.5 GHz, which does not use the 4G structure to work, allowing users to have reduced latency with greater connection speed. It is worth remembering that you must have a compatible cell phone and consult your operator to access the new network.