6 Foods That Don’t Contain Sugar That You Didn’t Know

Chocolate, ice cream, candy, candies and a long list of products that surround us are part of our high-sugar diet. Sometimes they help us to calm our nerves in moments of anxiety. However, as much as we like it, sugar in large amounts may not be healthy.

More and more people avoid consuming sugar and consider it responsible for certain health problems. The problem is that this villain hides in many foods that are not so sweet and therefore difficult to identify, such as sauces, breads, etc.

Despite that, you can add the following sugar free foods to your next purchase on the market:

1. Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits (oranges, lemons and tangerines) are ideal and, in addition, easy to consume. A few drops of lemon combine perfectly with a multitude of dishes made from seafood or rice dishes, for example. These products are rich in fiber and vitamin C, mainly.

2. Potato

The same effects of banana can be provided by boiled potato. That way, you can choose both of the best sugar-free foods.

3. Vegetables

Spinach, kale, broccoli and lettuce they are low-calorie, high-carbohydrate vegetables. But the vitamin A they contain also controls diabetes. In turn, tomato is another of the best sugar-free foods, also from the garden and with numerous nutrients.

4. Pisces

Among fish, blue fish like salmon, tuna or sardines are perfect thanks to the content of omega 3 acids along with healthy fats that help reduce the risk of diabetes. They lower blood pressure and lower blood triglyceride levels.

5. Nuts

Nuts control sugar levels while adding other very interesting nutrients to the body, such as promoting a feeling of satiety.

6. Cinnamon

Finally, a very useful spice to replace the consumption of sugar in some dishes is cinnamon. This helps to absorb glucose from other foods more slowly, at the intestinal level.